A man walks inside the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
Big Bazaar set to roll out 2-hour delivery

  • The service will be launched at the end of this week and will be scaled up gradually.
Livemint | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:51 AM IST

Future Retail’s Big Bazaar is set to roll out a two-hour home delivery service offering a range of products to shoppers in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and the National Capital Region as it ups the ante to tap into the online retail market.

The three cities, which have more than 55 Big Bazaar stores, will allow firms to place orders across fashion, food, fast-moving consumer goods, kitchen utilities, through the Big Bazaar mobile app, web portal, and even in-store orders and seek to offer quick home deliveries.

The service will be launched at the end of this week and will be scaled up gradually. The two-hour service will require a minimum order of 500 with a delivery fee of 49. Orders above 1,000 will be delivered free of charge. In three cities where this is being launched, all pin-codes will be serviced.

In the second phase of the roll-out, set to begin in the next 45 days, cities with three or more Big Bazaar stores will offer the service. “Big Bazaar aims to extend the two-hour delivery to more than 150 cities that have a store and extend the benefit of great saving and value available at their doorstep to every Indian,” the firm said.

Big Bazaar has over 285 stores in over 150 cities and will use this network to enable order fulfilment. It expects to fulfil 1 lakh daily orders.

