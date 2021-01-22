Bitcoin drops close to $30,000 mark as head-turning rally stalls
Bitcoin neared the closely watched price threshold of $30,000 as it continues to retreat from the record highs reached during a furious rally over the past two months.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency traded at about $31,350 in Asia on Friday, after a slide of almost 11% a day earlier. Commentators have cautioned that a sustained drop below $30,000 could presages further losses in the wake of last year’s 300% surge.
“This level looks very vulnerable and a break below it is bad news in the near-term for Bitcoin and cryptos in general,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda Europe, wrote in a note Thursday. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see a test of $20,000 before too long.”
Bitcoin has seen a stellar rally as prices more than doubled after passing $20,000 for the first time in December. It broke above $30,000 in early January before peaking close to $42,000. Volatility then picked up as the digital asset tumbled.
The crypto boom has proved controversial, cheered on the one hand by believers who see Bitcoin becoming a more mainstream investment, but decried by others that see little more than speculative mania.
Grayscale Investments, which is behind a popular Bitcoin trust, saw total inflows of more than $3 billion across its products in the fourth quarter. Just this week, BlackRock Inc. dipped its toe into the crypto universe for the first time, saying cash-settled Bitcoin futures are among assets that two funds were permitted to buy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Economic recovery seeing phoenix-like rise’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex may breach 100k in 5 years as reforms take hold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin drops close to $30,000 mark as head-turning rally stalls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt gives ₹5 lakh marketing assistance to four startups under new policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSE Sensex: From 1,000 to 50,000 in 30 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to restart giving blue ticks from January 22: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India within striking distance of attaining positive growth, says RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Aramco excludes emissions data in disclosures to investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
$200 bn extra savings, lockdown boosts household savings to 20-yr high: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 6 paise to close near 5-month high of 72.99 vs USD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: CII seeks customs duty exemption for defence imports in pvt sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India still hopes oil majors will join race for biggest sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has been through worst of Covid-19, barring another wave, says RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox