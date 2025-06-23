Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Bitcoin slides below $100,000 after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Bloomberg |
Jun 23, 2025 11:47 AM IST

Bitcoin sank as much as 3.8% to $98,904 as of 12:05 p.m in New York in the aftermath of the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Bitcoin slid below $100,000 for the first time since May and Ether sank sharply after President Donald Trump said US bombers attacked Iran’s three main nuclear sites, triggering risk aversion in weekend trading in digital-asset markets. 

File photo - A bitcoin is seen in an illustration picture. (Source: Reuters)(REUTERS)
Bitcoin sank as much as 3.8% to $98,904 as of 12:05 p.m in New York in the aftermath of the attacks. Ether, the second-largest, token fell as much as 10% to about $2,157, its lowest intra-day level since May 8. 

“Markets are nervously eying ongoing geopolitical developments,” said Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets, a provider of liquidity for crypto derivatives. The focus of markets will be largely on oil when traditional markets reopen, she said. 

The latest losses come after Trump said the Iranian sites of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were struck in the operation, specifically describing a “payload of BOMBS” dropped on Fordow, a key location of uranium enrichment that has raised international concern that Iran was preparing to create a nuclear weapon.

“The overhang of whether the US would strike Iran caused a selloff through the week and into the weekend,” said Cosmo Jiang, general partner at Pantera Capital Management. 

Total liquidation of crypto bets over the last 24 hours was more than $1 billion, with about $915 million and $109 million in long and short positions closed respectively, according to data compiled by Coinglass. 

Jiang said Bitcoin “tends to lead the market out of a bounce” in times of geopolitical uncertainty. 

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
