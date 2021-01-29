IND USA
The largest cryptocurrency rose 8.3% to $33,558 as of 6:10 p.m. in New York. It had dropped below $30,000 on Wednesday, testing its 90-day moving average(Reuters)
Bitcoin’s wild ride accelerates with push back above $33,000

The wild swings come amid the turmoil seen in stocks such as GameStop Corp. that have become favorites of retail investors.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:24 AM IST

Bitcoin resumed its push higher, bouncing off a closely watched moving price average, amid rising optimism of growing demand from institutional investors.

Eric Peters of One River Asset Management told Bloomberg that his hedge fund’s holdings of digital assets has exceeded $1 billion, adding that institutional adoption of crypto assets -- which played a large role in Bitcoin’s rally this past year -- is only expanding. Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio called the coin “one hell of an invention,” adding that the firm is considering cryptocurrencies for two new funds.

The largest cryptocurrency rose 8.3% to $33,558 as of 6:10 p.m. in New York. It had dropped below $30,000 on Wednesday, testing its 90-day moving average.

“$30,000 is key support and there appears to be a rising wave of institutional interest buying all dips,” said Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence Commodity Strategist.

The wild swings come amid the turmoil seen in stocks such as GameStop Corp. that have become favorites of retail investors. Advocates have called the activity in the equity markets as another sign of revolt against traditional structures and pointed out the advantages of the decentralized nature of crypto finance.

SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci said that the turmoil is an affirmation of financial decentralization, which has long been the guiding force behind Bitcoin. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of Gemini Trust Co, told CNBC Thursday that there are common themes between traders on Reddit and those investing in cryptocurrencies.

Maruti has benefited as demand for smaller cars rebounded at a sharper-than-expected pace during the festive season and thereafter, leading to one of the lowest levels of unsold vehicles at the company’s dealerships.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Maruti has benefited as demand for smaller cars rebounded at a sharper-than-expected pace during the festive season and thereafter, leading to one of the lowest levels of unsold vehicles at the company’s dealerships.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
business

Maruti Q3 profit jumps 24%, high costs hit margins

By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:24 AM IST
  • Revenue rose 13.3% from a year ago to 23,457.8 crore, on a 13.2% increase in vehicle sales to 495,897 units.
Airtel’s 5G technology is capable of delivering 10 times higher speeds and latency compared to the existing technologies, the company claimed. (REUTERS)
Airtel’s 5G technology is capable of delivering 10 times higher speeds and latency compared to the existing technologies, the company claimed. (REUTERS)
business

Bharti Airtel tests 5G service, races ahead of competitors

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:18 AM IST
  • 5G trial gives telco a shot in the arm as it has been struggling to catch up with Jio.
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
business

What is Robinhood? Why has it restricted trading in GameStop, Nokia?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Individual investors are accusing Robinhood of manipulating the market in favour of hedge funds.
"This pandemic has fundamentally accelerated what I thought was going to be a decade-long process of digital transformation...we've seen tremendous structural change," Nadella said.(Mint Archives)
"This pandemic has fundamentally accelerated what I thought was going to be a decade-long process of digital transformation...we've seen tremendous structural change," Nadella said.(Mint Archives)
business

Digital technology now core to resilience, business continuity: Satya Nadella

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Speaking at a TiEcon Delhi-NCR event, Nadella said digital technology is also bringing in the next level of productivity gains and driving efficiencies across industries.
The Noida IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal, an UNESCO world heritage site and one of the seven wonders of the world, located less than 200 kilometers away in Agra.
The Noida IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal, an UNESCO world heritage site and one of the seven wonders of the world, located less than 200 kilometers away in Agra.
india news

Microsoft launches Taj Mahal inspired engineering hub in Noida

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. It will feature artworks by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches.
This is the third dollar debt issuance by Adani Ports this fiscal-- USD 750 million in July 2020 and USD 300 million in December, totalling USD 1.55 billion.(Reuters)
This is the third dollar debt issuance by Adani Ports this fiscal-- USD 750 million in July 2020 and USD 300 million in December, totalling USD 1.55 billion.(Reuters)
business

Adani Ports raises USD 500 million in overseas bond sale

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:43 PM IST
The company said the senior unsecured US dollar note was oversubscribed six times by marquee international investors, helping it fix the coupon at a low 3.10 per cent.
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its affidavit filed in the top court, also said that the matters related to “data privacy and data sharing” come under the domain of the central government.
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.(Bloomberg)
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.(Bloomberg)
business

Robinhood, Interactive Brokers clamp down on GameStop, other high-flying stocks

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Investors see green returns as renewable energy rises

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:21 PM IST
FirstSolar, Enphase and SunPower are among the renewable energy stocks that are benefiting from a much friendlier administration in the White House, whose agenda includes tackling climate change and bolstering green energy.
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(AP)
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(AP)
business

American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:47 PM IST
American predicted that similar revenue trends from late 2020 will carry over into the first three months of 2021.
Facebook's oversight board started hearing cases in October and announced the first cases it would review in December.(REUTERS)
Facebook's oversight board started hearing cases in October and announced the first cases it would review in December.(REUTERS)
business

Facebook oversight board overrules company on most decisions to remove content

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The rulings are a crucial test of the independent body, created by Facebook in response to criticism of the way it treats problematic content.
Data out later on Thursday is expected to show the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil user, contracted in 2020 at its sharpest pace since 1946 because of the pandemic. (Representative image)(Reuters File Photo )
Data out later on Thursday is expected to show the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil user, contracted in 2020 at its sharpest pace since 1946 because of the pandemic. (Representative image)(Reuters File Photo )
business

Oil steadies as Covid-19 induced demand worries persist

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Oil prices were supported by data on Wednesday showing a huge 10 million barrel decline in US crude inventories last week, which analysts said was because of a pick-up in US crude exports and a drop in imports.
Revenue was propelled by the iPhone 12, the first iPhone line to include four new models and 5G capabilities. Handset sales were $65.6 billion, easily beating Wall Street estimates of $60.3 billion. Consumers were lured by 5G capabilities, especially in China, and the upgraded camera features of the Pro models.(REUTERS)
Revenue was propelled by the iPhone 12, the first iPhone line to include four new models and 5G capabilities. Handset sales were $65.6 billion, easily beating Wall Street estimates of $60.3 billion. Consumers were lured by 5G capabilities, especially in China, and the upgraded camera features of the Pro models.(REUTERS)
business

Apple’s cautious outlook overshadows $111 billion sales haul

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:19 PM IST
While the company didn’t provide an official forecast for the fourth quarter in a row, executives said sales growth from AirPods and other wearables will decelerate in the current quarter.
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
business

India needs bold policy response to secure robust economic recovery, says IMF

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The upward revision for FY21/22 to double-digit growth reflects carryover from a stronger-than-expected recovery in 2020.
