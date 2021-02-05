Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint
- RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
Indian sovereign bonds declined as the Reserve Bank of India’s measures to support the bond market fell short of expectations.
The yield on benchmark 10-year note rose eight basis points to 6.15%, the highest since Aug. 28. Governor Shaktikanta Das refrained from announcing a bond purchase calendar to help the market absorb the government’s massive borrowing plan, though as he assured markets that the liquidity stance will continue to be accommodative.
RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020. It injected 2.7 trillion rupees through open-market bond purchases and infused funds through long-term repos. It also bought state bonds worth 300 billion rupees last year and conducted numerous Operation Twists where it simultaneously bought and sold government bonds.
The government’s plans to deviate from its fiscal consolidation plan, announced in its budget on Monday, is likely to further weigh on bonds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint
- RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares pull back from record highs as RBI leaves rates steady
- The Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key rates unchanged, GDP projected at 10.5%: Major announcements by RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, up by 30 paise per litre
- Retail prices are arrived at by adding central and state taxes and dealer commissions are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuels to arrive at the retail price. Only 25-30 per cent of the retail fuel rates are dependent on the international benchmark cost.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google feature to allow measuring heart rate, respiratory rate through phones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience : Kapil Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI keeps key rate unchanged, projects GDP growth rate at 10.5% for FY22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision
- On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s central bank keeps rate steady after expansionary budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ford loses $1.28B in 2020, raises electric vehicle spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fiscal policy won’t be tied to debt-GDP ratio for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre owes Air India nearly ₹500 crore for VVIP flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investment limit may hit 0.3% of EPF subscribers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox