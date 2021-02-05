IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint
The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
business

Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint

  • RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST

Indian sovereign bonds declined as the Reserve Bank of India’s measures to support the bond market fell short of expectations.

The yield on benchmark 10-year note rose eight basis points to 6.15%, the highest since Aug. 28. Governor Shaktikanta Das refrained from announcing a bond purchase calendar to help the market absorb the government’s massive borrowing plan, though as he assured markets that the liquidity stance will continue to be accommodative.

RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.

The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020. It injected 2.7 trillion rupees through open-market bond purchases and infused funds through long-term repos. It also bought state bonds worth 300 billion rupees last year and conducted numerous Operation Twists where it simultaneously bought and sold government bonds.

The government’s plans to deviate from its fiscal consolidation plan, announced in its budget on Monday, is likely to further weigh on bonds.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india rbi policy outcome bond yield touch new rbi chief shaktikanta das
app
Close
The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
The central bank’s support kept yields anchored in 2020.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
business

Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI has already cut its key interest rate by a total 115 basis points since March 2020 to revive growth and cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic(MINT_PRINT)
RBI has already cut its key interest rate by a total 115 basis points since March 2020 to revive growth and cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic(MINT_PRINT)
business

Indian shares pull back from record highs as RBI leaves rates steady

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • The Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“It is our strong conviction, backed by forecast, that in 2021-22 we will undo the damage inflicted by Covid-19 on the economy," Das said.(ANI file photo)
“It is our strong conviction, backed by forecast, that in 2021-22 we will undo the damage inflicted by Covid-19 on the economy," Das said.(ANI file photo)
business

Key rates unchanged, GDP projected at 10.5%: Major announcements by RBI

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:56 AM IST
While announcing the decisions, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Friday’s rise marked a slight decrease from Thursday’s hike by 35 paise per litre each for petrol and diesel after a week’s gap. (HT PHOTO)
Friday’s rise marked a slight decrease from Thursday’s hike by 35 paise per litre each for petrol and diesel after a week’s gap. (HT PHOTO)
business

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, up by 30 paise per litre

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • Retail prices are arrived at by adding central and state taxes and dealer commissions are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuels to arrive at the retail price. Only 25-30 per cent of the retail fuel rates are dependent on the international benchmark cost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Google logo on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone and a desktop computer in Sydney, Australia.(Bloomberg)
The Google logo on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone and a desktop computer in Sydney, Australia.(Bloomberg)
business

Google feature to allow measuring heart rate, respiratory rate through phones

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:19 AM IST
It uses a smartphone camera and a computer vision technique called optical flow to detect respiratory rate via subtle movements in the chest for measuring respiratory rate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hotelier Kapil Chopra saved lives amid the pandemic through his initiative Charity Beds. (Photo:Shivam Saxena/HT)
Hotelier Kapil Chopra saved lives amid the pandemic through his initiative Charity Beds. (Photo:Shivam Saxena/HT)
business

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience : Kapil Chopra

By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Hotelier and entrepreneur Kapil Chopra talks about how he saved lives in the pandemic by averting the problem of unavailability of hospital beds through his initiative Charity Beds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said MPC unanimously voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged.(Mint file photo)
While announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said MPC unanimously voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged.(Mint file photo)
business

RBI keeps key rate unchanged, projects GDP growth rate at 10.5% for FY22

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the rates steady and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.(Bloomberg )
SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.(Bloomberg )
business

Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Reserve Bank of India, which lowered borrowing costs by 115 basis points last year, has been on pause mode since mid-2020 over inflation worries.(Mint)
The Reserve Bank of India, which lowered borrowing costs by 115 basis points last year, has been on pause mode since mid-2020 over inflation worries.(Mint)
business

India’s central bank keeps rate steady after expansionary budget

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:35 AM IST
The repurchase rate was maintained at 4%, Governor Shaktikanta Das said Friday. The decision was predicted by a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
budget

Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The changes include unit-linked insurance policies (ULIP), pre-filled income tax returns (ITR) forms, higher tax deduction at source (TDS) for non-filers of income tax returns and exemption of dividend payment to REIT/InvIT from TDS among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.(via AP. Representative image)
The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.(via AP. Representative image)
business

US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:27 AM IST
The Treasury Department said Thursday that regulators believe the core infrastructure of the markets has proved to be “resilient during high volatility and heavy trading volume.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ford also lost $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding one-time items it made 34 cents per share, according to FactSet.(AFP file photo)
Ford also lost $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding one-time items it made 34 cents per share, according to FactSet.(AFP file photo)
business

Ford loses $1.28B in 2020, raises electric vehicle spending

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:10 AM IST
The automaker said Thursday that excluding one-time items, it made 41 cents per share for the year. That beat Wall Street estimates of breaking even.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the finance ministry before she leaves to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the finance ministry before she leaves to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
business

Fiscal policy won’t be tied to debt-GDP ratio for now

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The 15th Finance Commission (FFC), which was chaired by N.K. Singh, has recommended bringing the public debt to GDP ratio down from 89.8% of GDP in FY21 to 85.7% of GDP in FY26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this file photo dated Monday, March 2, 2020, Air India planes are parked at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI16-12-2020_000272B)(PTI)
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this file photo dated Monday, March 2, 2020, Air India planes are parked at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI16-12-2020_000272B)(PTI)
business

Centre owes Air India nearly 500 crore for VVIP flights

By Rhik Kundu, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government’s total dues on account of airfares for VVIP flights stood at 498.17 crore at the end of 31 December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
10 May 2016, Bhikaji Cama Place,New Delhi: employees provident fund organisation head office , EPFO office.(Mint Archives)
10 May 2016, Bhikaji Cama Place,New Delhi: employees provident fund organisation head office , EPFO office.(Mint Archives)
business

Investment limit may hit 0.3% of EPF subscribers

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:15 AM IST
These 1.23 lakh employees provident fund (EPF) accounts have on an average a corpus of 5.92 crore per person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP