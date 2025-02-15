BSNL records 262 crore profit: What helped the telecom company? Centre shares details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a government-owned telecommunications company offering low-rate mobile network services, made a profit for the first time in 17 years. The government announced on Friday that the company recorded a profit of ₹262 crore in the last quarter of 2024, which is the period between October and December 2024. BSNL recorded a profit after 17 years. A government-owned telecom firm which was once considered doomed has been revived with government's help. Read on to know how(HT_PRINT)

Sharing the news, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said, “BSNL has been revived not just as a telecom company but as a symbol of India's Atmanirbharta, digital empowerment and commitment to connecting every corner of our nation!”

Also read: BSNL achieves ₹262 crore profit in Q3, first profit since 2007

How did BSNL become profitable?

According to data shared by Reddy, one of the key reasons behind BSNL turning a profit included the development of an indigenous 4G stack to ensure seamless internet speed. The government had turned its focus to deploying 4G services to BSNL customers as soon as possible. In 2023, BSNL issued an advance purchase order worth ₹19,000 crore for the rollout of 1 lakh 4G sites.

Also read: Airtel, Jio start friendly banter on Valentine's Day post: 'We'll keep them happier…'

The Centre has so far infused over ₹3 lakh crore into BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) as part of revival packages initiated since 2019, which include the 4G rollout. The Union Cabinet had approved the package in July 2022. The authorised capital of BSNL was also increased from ₹40,000 crore to ₹1.5 lakh crore in lieu of AGR dues, provision of capital expenditure and allotment of spectrum, as per the relief plan.

The company also worked on expanding its 4G network coverage by installing new towers. According to Union Telecom Miniter Jyotiraditya Scindia, BSNL had installed over 62,000 4G towers across India as of December 14. He had set an aim of 1 lakh tower installations by June 2025, which has already been achieved.

To ensure more capital for the company, BSNL was also merged with Bharat Broadbank Network Limited (BBNL).