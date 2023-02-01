Budget 2023 brings special scheme for vulnerable tribal groups | Details

Presenting the last full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a special programme targeting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), for its development and upliftment, with a budget outlay of ₹15,000 crore over the next three years.

"To improve the socio-economic conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), Pradhan Mantri PVTG development mission will be launched. This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, and sanitation. Improved access to education, health, nutrition, road, and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities," the finance minister said.

Who are Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups or PVTGs?

Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups or PVTG, as identified by the Centre, are those that depend on hunting for food, have pre-agriculture level technologies, zero or negative population growth, and extremely low levels of literacy.

On the recommendation of the Dhebar Commission, the Central government began to identify the most vulnerable tribal groups as a separate category in 1975, establishing 52 such groups. The list was expanded in 1993, when another 23 groups were added, for a total of 75 PVTGs out of 705 Scheduled Tribes spread across 17 states and one Union Territory (UT) in the country (2011 census).

Governments are giving more focus on the socio-economic development of the groups by retaining their culture and heritage with the aim to bring improvement in their quality of life.

State-wide list of PVTG

According to the data from central ministry of Tribal Affairs, the tribes included in the group are:

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

1. Bodo Gadaba

2. Bondo Poroja

3. Chenchu

4. Dongria Khond

5. Gutob Gadaba

6. Khond Poroja

7. Kolam

8. Kondareddis

9. Konda Savaras

10. Kutia Khond

11. Parengi Poroja

12. Thoti

Bihar and Jharkhand

13. Asurs

14. Birhor

15. Birjia

16. Hill Kharia

17. Korwas

18. Mal Paharia

19. Parhaiyas

20. Sauria Paharia

21. Savar

Gujarat

22. Kathodi

23. Kotwalia

24. Padhar

25. Siddi

26. Kolgha

Karnataka

27 Jenu Kuruba

28. Koraga

Kerala

29. Cholanaikayan (a section of Kattunaickans)

30. Kadar

31. Kattunayakan

32. Kurumbas

33. Koraga

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

34. Abujh Marias

35. Baigas

36. Bharias

37. Hill Korwas

38. Saharias

39. Kamars

40. Birhor

Maharashtra

41. Katkaria (Kathodia)

42. Kolam

43. Maria Gond

Manipur

44. Morram Nagas

Orissa

45. Birhor

46. Bondo

47. Didayi

48. Dongria-Khond

49. Juangs

50. Kharias

51. Kutia Kondh

52. Lanjia Sauras

53. Lodhas

54. Mankidias

55. Paudi Bhuyans

56. Soura

57. Chuktia Bhunjia

Rajasthan

58. Seharias

Tamil Nadu

59. Kattu Nayakans

60. Kotas

61. Kurumbas

62. Irulas

63.Paniyans

64. Todas

Tripura

65. Reangs

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

66. Buxas

67. Rais

West Bengal

68. Birhor

69. Lodhas

70. Totos

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

71: Great Andamanese

72. Jarawas

73. Onges

74. Sentinelese

75. Shom pens