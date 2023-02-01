Budget 2023 brings special scheme for vulnerable tribal groups | Details
Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups or PVTG, as identified by the Centre, are those that depend on hunting for food, have pre-agriculture level technologies, zero or negative population growth, and extremely low levels of literacy.
Presenting the last full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a special programme targeting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), for its development and upliftment, with a budget outlay of ₹15,000 crore over the next three years.
"To improve the socio-economic conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), Pradhan Mantri PVTG development mission will be launched. This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, and sanitation. Improved access to education, health, nutrition, road, and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities," the finance minister said.
Who are Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups or PVTGs?
On the recommendation of the Dhebar Commission, the Central government began to identify the most vulnerable tribal groups as a separate category in 1975, establishing 52 such groups. The list was expanded in 1993, when another 23 groups were added, for a total of 75 PVTGs out of 705 Scheduled Tribes spread across 17 states and one Union Territory (UT) in the country (2011 census).
Governments are giving more focus on the socio-economic development of the groups by retaining their culture and heritage with the aim to bring improvement in their quality of life.
State-wide list of PVTG
According to the data from central ministry of Tribal Affairs, the tribes included in the group are:
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
1. Bodo Gadaba
2. Bondo Poroja
3. Chenchu
4. Dongria Khond
5. Gutob Gadaba
6. Khond Poroja
7. Kolam
8. Kondareddis
9. Konda Savaras
10. Kutia Khond
11. Parengi Poroja
12. Thoti
Bihar and Jharkhand
13. Asurs
14. Birhor
15. Birjia
16. Hill Kharia
17. Korwas
18. Mal Paharia
19. Parhaiyas
20. Sauria Paharia
21. Savar
Gujarat
22. Kathodi
23. Kotwalia
24. Padhar
25. Siddi
26. Kolgha
Karnataka
27 Jenu Kuruba
28. Koraga
Kerala
29. Cholanaikayan (a section of Kattunaickans)
30. Kadar
31. Kattunayakan
32. Kurumbas
33. Koraga
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh
34. Abujh Marias
35. Baigas
36. Bharias
37. Hill Korwas
38. Saharias
39. Kamars
40. Birhor
Maharashtra
41. Katkaria (Kathodia)
42. Kolam
43. Maria Gond
Manipur
44. Morram Nagas
Orissa
45. Birhor
46. Bondo
47. Didayi
48. Dongria-Khond
49. Juangs
50. Kharias
51. Kutia Kondh
52. Lanjia Sauras
53. Lodhas
54. Mankidias
55. Paudi Bhuyans
56. Soura
57. Chuktia Bhunjia
Rajasthan
58. Seharias
Tamil Nadu
59. Kattu Nayakans
60. Kotas
61. Kurumbas
62. Irulas
63.Paniyans
64. Todas
Tripura
65. Reangs
Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand
66. Buxas
67. Rais
West Bengal
68. Birhor
69. Lodhas
70. Totos
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
71: Great Andamanese
72. Jarawas
73. Onges
74. Sentinelese
75. Shom pens