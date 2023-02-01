Home / Business / Budget 2023: ‘India has made significant progress in many SDGs’, says FM

Budget 2023: 'India has made significant progress in many SDGs', says FM

Published on Feb 01, 2023

India has made significant progress in many sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the per capita income has increased to ₹1.97 lakh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

She also said that the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to fifth largest in the last nine years.

The efforts of the government since 2014 have ensured better quality of life for citizens of the country, Sitharaman added.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment's State of India's Environment Report, 2022, India's overall Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) score was 66 out of 100.

The 2030 agenda for sustainable development was adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015, which provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

There are 17 sustainable development goals which are an urgent call for action by all countries in a global partnership.

Some of these goals are no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure.

It also includes, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions and lastly strengthening global partnerships for the goal.

