Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Relief to middle class on cards in interim budget

Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for FY 2024-25 on Thursday, marking the final annual financial statement of the Narendra Modi government's second term. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the halwa ceremony to mark the commencement of the final stage of preparations for Interim Union Budget 2024 in New Delhi on January 24. (PTI)

The traditional pre-budget ‘halwa’ ceremony was held on Wednesday, initiating a ‘lock-in’ period for officials involved in budget preparation to maintain confidentiality until its tabling in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

This is the final budget of the Narendra Modi government's second term. The upcoming budget is deemed 'interim' as the government faces a general election in April-May.

The full budget will be presented in July by the incoming government, whether a re-elected or new administration. In India, the financial year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31 the following year.