Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Relief to middle class on cards in interim budget

Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for FY 2024-25 on Thursday, marking the final annual financial statement of the Narendra Modi government's second term.
The traditional pre-budget ‘halwa’ ceremony was held on Wednesday, initiating a ‘lock-in’ period for officials involved in budget preparation to maintain confidentiality until its tabling in the Lok Sabha on February 1.
This is the final budget of the Narendra Modi government's second term. The upcoming budget is deemed 'interim' as the government faces a general election in April-May.
The full budget will be presented in July by the incoming government, whether a re-elected or new administration. In India, the financial year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31 the following year.
- Jan 29, 2024 09:40 AM IST
Assam tea industry seeks exports promotion policy
The ailing tea industry in Assam needs proper promotion, particularly overseas, so that it can tap new markets, according to Nalin Khemani, Chairman of Bharatiya Chai Parishad.
"The commerce ministry must ensure that our exports improve; they promote our tea. There is an oversupply in our domestic market, and the export demand is tepid. If the government takes up with the Tea Board to introduce a tea promotion policy, we can tap new overseas markets," he told ANI ahead of the Union interim budget.
ANIJan 29, 2024 08:55 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE: Interim budget likely to present report card of Modi govt
The forthcoming interim budget is anticipated to provide a comprehensive review of the decade-old central government's performance. The budget is expected to offer relief to the middle class, introduce measures to curb inflation, sustain key subsidies, prioritize agriculture, promote manufacturing, work towards the saturation of welfare schemes, and advance the mission to achieve a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28.
Additionally, it will emphasize the two-decade-long Viksit Bharat road map. Individuals familiar with the preparations highlighted that the interim budget, also known as the vote on accounts, will serve as an occasion for the government to reaffirm its economic vision. The focus is likely to be on women, youth, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged, including scheduled castes and tribes, aligning with the approaching parliamentary polls in the summer. The sources requested anonymity.Share this article
