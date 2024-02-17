Bumper IPO week: 4 new issues, 7 listings expected to boost up stock market next week

The Indian stock market has shown an upward trend throughout the week, with BSE Sensex up 1.42 per cent over the last five trading sessions. It is expected that the coming week will see a higher spike in the markets due to the issue of four initial public offerings (IPO) and the listing of seven companies scheduled. Four new IPOs are set to be launched next week(iStock Files)

A string of IPOs and listings are lined up for next week, with the IPO market expected to stay active the entire year. The four IPOs set to be launched this week are - Juniper Hotels, GPT Healthcare, Zenith Drugs and Deem Roll Tech.

This week, two major IPOs - Vibhor Steel Tubes and Entero Healthcare Solutions - opened on the stock market with a strong expected GMP, looking to raise as much as ₹1,672 crore.

After its IPO, Entero Healthcare Solutions saw a weak listing on the stock market index, while Vibhor Steel is scheduled to see its listing next week. A total of seven companies will see their listing between February 19 and 23.

The seven companies that will see their listing in the coming week are - Esconet Technologies, Kalahridhaan Trendz, Thaai Casting, Interiors and More, Atmastco, WTI Cabs and Vibhor Steel Tubes.

Four IPOs to be launched next week

Juniper Hotels IPO

The most awaited IPOs out of the lot for next week is Juniper Hotels, which runs under the brand name ‘Hyatt’. The issue will be open for subscription on February 21 and close on February 23. The company plans to raise ₹1,800 crore through the IPO. There is no OFS component in the IPO, with all shares for sale in fresh issue, with a face value of ₹10.

GPT Healthcare

GPT Healthcare is a Kolkata-based mid-size multispeciality hospital chain which operates under the brand name ILS Hospitals. The IPO will open on February 22 and will close on February 26. The price band of the IPO has not been announced yet, but the fresh issue shares will have a face value of ₹10, aggregating at ₹40 crore.

Zenith Drugs IPO

Zenith Drugs is the most awaited IPO this week in the SME segment, with the issue set to open on February 19 and closing on February 22. The issue is priced at ₹79 apiece at the upper price band, and the lot size is 1600 shares.

Deem Roll Tech IPO

Deem Roll Tech, manufacturer of alloy steel and cast iron products, is also launching its IPO in the SME segment next week. The public offer will commence on February 20 and close on February 22. The IPO is looking to raise around ₹29 crore, with the price per share at ₹129.