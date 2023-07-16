Home / Business / Canadian pensions funds keen to invest in India, says govt

Canadian pensions funds keen to invest in India, says govt

Reuters |
Jul 16, 2023 06:11 PM IST

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, meeting Freeland on the sidelines of gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers.

Canadian pensions funds would be keen to explore investing in infrastructure funds in India as the country offers a stable investment climate, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Sunday, according to an Indian government statement.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, in Gandhinagar on Sunday.(ANI/ Ministry of Finance Twitter)
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, meeting Freeland on the sidelines of gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in northwest India, discussed progress on bilateral trade negotiations, Sitharaman's office said in a tweet.

