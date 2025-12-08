Car sales up 20% in November 2025 in defiance of post-festive demand slowdown

The demand for cars has grown by nearly a fifth even after the festive season, as reduced tax continues to draw buyers to showrooms. There were fewer takers for two-wheelers, though. A Maruti Suzuki Arena showroom. Car sales in November were driven by model availability, demand for compact SUVs and year-end deals. (Mint)

Car sales in India rose 19.71% year-on-year in November 2025, even as those of two-wheelers fell 3.10%, according to VAHAN data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Monday (8 December 2025). The VAHAN website collates vehicle registration data—a sharper indicator of demand in the world's third largest automotive market than dispatches to dealerships from the factory floor.

Here's a snapshot of retail auto sales in November 2025:

Two-wheeler sales down 3.10% YoY at 25,46,184 units

Three-wheeler sales up 23.67% YoY at 1,33,951 units

Four-wheeler sales up 19.71% YoY at 3,94,152 units

Tractor sales up 56.55% to 1,26,033 units

CV sales up 19.94% YoY at 94,935 units

Overall retail sales up 2.14% YoY at 33,00,832 units “November 2025 defied the conventional post-festive slowdown, delivering a resilient performance despite an unusually high base,” FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar said in a statement. That the industry closed the month 2.14% higher reaffirms “customer confidence and the structural strength of India's auto retail market”.