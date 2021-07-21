Home / Business / Centra seeks house nod for 23,675 crore extra spending
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with others arrives to attend the all BJP MP party meeting at Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with others arrives to attend the all BJP MP party meeting at Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
business

Centra seeks house nod for 23,675 crore extra spending

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also sought Parliament’s nod for transferring loans of around 1.59 lakh crore raised from the market as part of its commitment to compensate states for the revenue shortfall under the goods and services tax.
READ FULL STORY
By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 06:45 AM IST

The central government on Tuesday sought the Parliament’s approval for an additional expenditure of 23,675 crore for this financial year, in view of the increased spending on healthcare amid the pandemic.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also sought Parliament’s nod for transferring loans of around 1.59 lakh crore raised from the market as part of its commitment to compensate states for the revenue shortfall under the goods and services tax. This is part of a nearly 1.64 lakh crore technical supplementary grant that do not involve a net cash outgo, as it is financed either by savings, extra revenues or other arrangements.

The objective of the supplementary grant is to allow states to have access to additional funds and create capacity in healthcare, primarily in the rural areas, said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India.

Around 72% of the additional spending, involving net cash outgo of 23,675 crore projected in the first supplementary demand goes to the healthcare sector. The rest will be used for loans to Air India, sugar mills, and to lenders for the compound interest support scheme for loan moratorium, showed the document tabled by Sitharaman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirmala sitharaman parliament
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.