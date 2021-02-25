IND USA
Centre estimates the scheme will help the pharma sector clock incremental sales of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.94 lakh crore and incremental exports worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh crore during the six years. (File Photo. Representative image)
Centre estimates the scheme will help the pharma sector clock incremental sales of 2.94 lakh crore and incremental exports worth 1.96 lakh crore during the six years. (File Photo. Representative image)
business

Centre okays PLI plan for pharma, IT equipment

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the PLI scheme for pharma will be effective over FY21-FY29, while incentives for manufacturers of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and servers, will enjoy the benefits for a four-year period.
By Neetu Chandra Sharma, Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:08 AM IST

By Neetu Chandra Sharma and Shreya Nandi

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the pharma and IT hardware sectors, approving 15,000 crore and 7,325 crore worth of incentives, respectively, to encourage domestic manufacturing.

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the PLI scheme for pharma will be effective over FY21-FY29, while incentives for manufacturers of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and servers, will enjoy the benefits for a four-year period. The move will boost local manufacturing and reduce India’s dependence on imports.

The government estimates the scheme will help the pharma sector clock incremental sales of 2.94 lakh crore and incremental exports worth 1.96 lakh crore during the six years, while the IT hardware segment will be able to build production capacity worth 3.26 lakh crore, of which 75%, or 2.45 lakh crore, will be for exports, in the next four years. The government also expects the top five global manufacturers of laptops and tablets, including Apple, Dell and HP, to set up local units.

The PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals, the government said, is expected to generate employment for both skilled and un-skilled personnel, estimated at 20,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs. The PIL scheme will be the umbrella scheme for the development of industry. “The objective of the scheme is to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities by increasing investments and production in the sector, and contributing to product diversification to high-value goods in the pharmaceutical sector,” electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

It is expected to promote innovation for the development of complex and high-tech products, including emerging therapies and in-vitro diagnostic devices, besides building self-reliance in key drugs. It is also expected to improve accessibility and affordability of medical products, including orphan drugs, for the Indian population, it added.

“The PIPE and SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) investors will hold 20% and 10%, respectively in the combined entity,” Sumant Sinha, ReNew Power chairman and managing director told Mint.
business

ReNew Power to merge with RMG for US listing

By Utpal Bhaskar, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The transaction puts an enterprise value of around $8 billion on ReNew Power, and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, the two companies said in a joint statement.
Flipkart plans to have charging infrastructure at nearly 1,400 supply chain centres.(REUTERS)
business

Flipkart looks to deploy 25,000 Electric Vehicles by 2030

By Madhurima Nandy, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:26 AM IST
The online retailer owned by Walmart Inc. will also create charging infrastructure at its delivery hubs and offices, a senior company executive said, adding that the company has started deploying 450 EVs, both two and three-wheelers, in several cities.
The decision, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to improve efficiency and competition while helping smaller banks earn revenue.(PTI Photo)
business

Private banks can vie for government business

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:23 AM IST
At present, only state-owned banks and large private banks are eligible to undertake government business, including collecting revenues and disbursing payments under various schemes.
Das also said the RBI is “very much in the game” and is getting ready to launch its own digital currency.(ANI file photo)
business

RBI has concerns about cryptocurrencies: Governor Shaktikanta Das

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:20 AM IST
In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had banned banks and other regulated entities from supporting crypto transactions after it found digital currencies were used to commit fraud after demonetization. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the curbs after cryptocurrency exchan-ges challenged the move.
Sebi may launch an in-depth investigation and initiate adjudication proceedings against NSE if any fault is found at the exchange level, the person sa(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi seeks explanation from NSE over Wednesday's trading halt

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Sebi said it has advised NSE to conduct a detailed root-cause analysis of the “trading halt” and also explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site, the people said on condition of anonymity.
As trading resumed at 3.45pm, in a special session, stocks surged, confounding investors with the sheer velocity of the rally.(AP)
business

Bug disrupts NSE trading for 4 hours in longest such outage

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST
The outage prompted the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and its main rival BSE to extend trading hours until 5pm on Wednesday to allow investors to close their positions ahead of Thursday’s expiry of monthly derivatives contracts
GST authorities are using data analytics and AI to track tax evaders, the first official said.
business

GST collection in Feb expected to top 1 lakh crore

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Early indicators such as number of e-way bills generated in the first three weeks of February suggest that GST collections in February will be in excess of 1 lakh crore and mark an increase from the year-ago month, two officials aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity.
Modi said the FY22 budget has put forward a clear roadmap to put the economy on a high-growth trajectory and the PSE policy announced in the Budget aims at right utilization of public money.(PTI Photo)
business

Govt has no business to be in business: PM Modi

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Modi said it is not necessary or possible for the government to remain the owner of so many central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and the government should rather focus on public welfare and development. “That’s why I say government has no business to remain in business,” he added.
A surge in household savings under lockdown has fueled speculation of a rapid increase in consumer demand as the government starts to unwind virus restrictions next month.(AFP Photo)
business

Bank of England dismisses talk of inflation threat during post-Covid rebound

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Answering questions from lawmakers on Wednesday, policy makers said data monitored by the central bank don’t show evidence of inflation overshooting its 2% target.
Customers are being given discounts and cashback offers on several product categories such as TVs, laptops, mobile phones, air conditioners and refrigerators.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
business

Govt clears 7,350-cr PLI booster for production of laptops, tablets, PCs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:25 PM IST
The PLI push is expected to bolster electronics ecosystem in India, at a time when globally manufacturing is undergoing a shift and companies across the world are looking to diversify their manufacturing base, to mitigate the risk involved in depending on a single location.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi said in the seminar that most public sector enterprises incur losses and that burdens the economy (PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

'Govt has no business to be in business': PM Modi bats for privatisation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Reiterating his government’s stance on privatisation, the Prime Minister said, “We have made it clear in the new public sector enterprise policy that government will have limited role in only four strategic sectors and all other public sector units can be privatised.”
The financial sector will contribute around 50 per cent of the incremental supply, followed by innovation (close to 25 per cent) and infrastructure (about 20 per cent), the agency said.(Shutterstock)
business

India's corporate bond mkt can double to 65-70 lakh cr by March 2025: Crisil

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:55 PM IST
The demand for corporate bonds, however, is likely to be 60-65 lakh crore by March 2025.
The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland.(Reuters)
business

Tesla shares rally in premarket trading on ‘buy the dip’ bounce

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Other electric-vehicle makers also climbed in premarket trading Wednesday: Nikola Corp. gained 3.3%, while Lordstown Motors Corp. advanced 2.6%.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Reuters)
business

Elon Musk’s Starlink to be game changer for telecommunications sector

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:22 PM IST
During the beta testing phase, Starlink offered users a broadband speed between 50mbps and 150mbps with the latency expected between 20ms and 40ms, depending on location.
