Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre to set up 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in the next five years

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 12:35 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in the next five years to cultivate scientific temper in young minds.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in the next five years to cultivate scientific temper in young minds.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.(Sansad TV via PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.(Sansad TV via PTI)

Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman said that five national centres for skilling would also be set up with global expertise.

Also Read: Govt to provide ID cards, e-Shram portal registration for 1 crore gig workers

Besides, the government will launch Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak scheme to provide a digital form of Indian language books for schools and higher education.

Further, she said that additional infrastructure will be created in in five IITs.

Measures will be taken to promote nutritional support in the country, she said.

Also Read: ‘No income tax up to 12 lakh’: Salaried class erupts in joy at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is the Modi government's flagship initiative to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of the country.

The mission has been set up under the Niti Aayog in accordance with the finance minister's declaration in the 2015 Budget speech.

ATL is a workspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands-on do-it-yourself mode and learn innovation skills.

Also Read: Opposition MPs stage walkout amid Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech

The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On