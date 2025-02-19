Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Are banks, markets, offices and schools open or closed in Mumbai?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed on February 19 and is an important public holiday in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti: On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Thane, Teen haat naka, Bhagava colored flags are being sold. A mother is seen showing the flag to her child, in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, February -18, 2024. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

This is the birth anniversary of revered Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which means that all those in Mumbai must take note of whether various establishments are open or closed.

Mumbai will also host many cultural events and ceremonies to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

What's closed in Mumbai on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti?

All government offices in Mumbai will remain closed.

Banks will also be closed as per the holiday schedule of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

All government-run schools and colleges will remain closed. Meanwhile, private educational institutions have the option of staying open or closed. As a result, students and parents should check directly with their respective institutions to confirm.

This is the same case for private offices and commercial establishments. Some businesses may be closed while others may continue their operations. Employees and customers should contact the specific offices or refer to official announcements to know the details.

The forex market will also remain closed.

What's open in Mumbai on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti?

All of Mumbai's public transportation services, which include buses, local trains, and taxis, will function as usual.

Other essential services like hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and emergency services will also be operational to meet medical needs.

The stock market will remain open and functional.

