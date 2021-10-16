Citibank services to be down for 9 hours starting today. Check details

The internet banking and other services of Citibank will be down for its customers on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The outage will continue for nine hours, according to an email communication from the bank to its customers.

Citibank has a substantial setup of credit card business in India. It was among the early entrants in the credit card business in the country and has over two million customers.

According to mail sent by Citibank, its services will be affected from 9.30pm on October 16 to 6.30am on October 17. These services are:

• RTGS transactions between 2.30 am to 6.30am on October 17

• Citibank online and Citibank mobile services between 1am to 2am on October 17

• IVR self-service will be down between 9.30am on October 16 to 12.30am on October 17

• Credit Card and Samsung Pay wallet functions will be down from 9.30pm on October 16 to 1.30am on October 17

The email communication further said that dispute on any credit card transaction can be raised by accessing the link sent as part of the system generated transaction SMS during the downtime.

According to Citibank's website, it opened its first office in India in 1902 and is a significant foreign investor. In 1993, it became the first bank to offer 24-hour phone banking, the website further said.

Citibank also launched the next generation contactless credit card payments based on Near Field Communications (NFC) technology with Citi tap and pay in 2009, which according to its website was the first such initiative in India.

Bloomberg reported in April this year that Citigroup Inc. plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia (including India) and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The bank will instead operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centres in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London.