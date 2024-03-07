CNG prices slashed by 2.5 per kg in Delhi. Check latest rate on March 7, 2024

CNG Price Delhi-NCR: Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) were slashed in Delhi by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) by ₹2.5 per kg. This will also be effective in the National Capital Region (NCR) and some cities of Haryana. Following the cut, CNG in Delhi will now cost ₹74.09 per kg. CNG prices have been slashed by ₹ 2.5 per kg in Delhi. Check latest rate here

It was earlier priced at ₹76.59 per kg. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "The retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by ₹2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL from 6 am on Thursday, 7th March 2024," the IGL said in its post on X. The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be ₹74.09 per kg, while it shall be ₹78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad GA from 6 am tomorrow morning," it added.

This means CNG will cost ₹78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad now while in Gurugram, the new price will be ₹80.12 per kg. CNG will be available for ₹78.70 in Rewari and ₹80.43 in Karnal.

The price cut will be effective from March 7. This comes after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)) cut prices of CNG in Mumbai by ₹2.5 per kg to ₹73.50 per kg.

The reduction was made to increase consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, it said.