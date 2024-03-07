 CNG prices slashed by ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi. Check latest rate on March 7, 2024 - Hindustan Times
News / Business / CNG prices slashed by 2.5 per kg in Delhi. Check latest rate on March 7, 2024

CNG prices slashed by 2.5 per kg in Delhi. Check latest rate on March 7, 2024

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 07:39 AM IST

CNG Price Delhi: CNG in Delhi will now cost ₹74.09 per kg. Check latest rate on March 7 in NCR.

CNG Price Delhi-NCR: Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) were slashed in Delhi by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) by 2.5 per kg. This will also be effective in the National Capital Region (NCR) and some cities of Haryana. Following the cut, CNG in Delhi will now cost 74.09 per kg. 

CNG prices have been slashed by ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi. Check latest rate here
CNG prices have been slashed by 2.5 per kg in Delhi. Check latest rate here

It was earlier priced at 76.59 per kg. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "The retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by 2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL from 6 am on Thursday, 7th March 2024," the IGL said in its post on X. The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be 74.09 per kg, while it shall be 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad GA from 6 am tomorrow morning," it added. 

This means CNG will cost 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad now while in Gurugram, the new price will be 80.12 per kg. CNG will be available for 78.70 in Rewari and 80.43 in Karnal. 

The price cut will be effective from March 7. This comes after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)) cut prices of CNG in Mumbai by 2.5 per kg to 73.50 per kg.

The reduction was made to increase consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, it said. 

Thursday, March 07, 2024
