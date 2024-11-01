Competition for Google? Open AI launches search version of ChatGPT. Details

With the launch of the SearchGPT prototype, which is the advanced search version of the existing ChatGPT, OpenAI is all set to take on its Google competitor, which is well-learnt to deliver real-time answers. How the OpenAI's 'SearchGPT version' looks.(X)

According to OpenAI, the new SearchGPT feature will enable users to get fast, timely answers by using links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for.

"This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more," added OpenAI.

ChatGPT vs SearchGPT/ ChatGPT Search

The Open-AI-created ChatGPT browses the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon to get real-time answers.

On the other hand, ChatGPT Search, powered by an enhanced version of OpenAI's GPT-4 model, delivers real-time information and images directly from the web sources and links.

This can help get real-time information and updates such as sports scores, news updates, stock prices, and more and these will be presented with links to credible sources. Users can also ask follow-up questions to refine their searches.