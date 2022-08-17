Home / Business / Flipkart fined 1 lakh for allowing sale of this substandard kitchen item

Flipkart fined 1 lakh for allowing sale of this substandard kitchen item

Updated on Aug 17, 2022 03:26 PM IST
The company has been asked to submit a compliance report within 45 days. The consumer rights body fined the firm for violating the rights of consumers by allowing the sales of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.
Flipkart has been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers.(Reuters)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of 1,00,000 on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.

Speaking to PTI, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said a penalty of 1,00,000 has been imposed on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating the rights of consumers.

Flipkart has also been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers, she said.

The company has also been asked to submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days, she added.

flipkart consumer protection act
