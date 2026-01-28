Dario Amodei explains ‘death race’, and Canva’s 101st language

Hello! Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei at the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on 20 January 2026. (Reuters) Cognitive warmup. For the lack of a more apt descriptor, I still call Canva a unique visual communication platform, and one that I find relevance with almost every other day as part of my work.

Canva now has 260 million monthly users, and only recently did Apple announce a competitor called Creator Studio. (Company Website)

Their AI layer has remained very relevant, which the Creative OS and Affinity app underline rather well for different creative workflows, and something co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Cliff Obrecht also illustrated in detail with the example of tools such as Canva Code. Now, Canva’s done something that may catch on. Or not. Time will tell. But they call this a new language setting called English (chronically online), and this becomes Canva’s 101st supported language. “Users increasingly prompt Canva AI with phrases like ‘main character energy’, and Canva is meeting them halfway, recognising that the way people speak online can be a functional, familiar shortcut that leads to creativity,” is how Canva explains this. Now, the cool kids can use phrases such as “slay” and “spill the tea” in their prompts and interactions with Canva AI. Rather worryingly, Canva also reminds us that “by 2030, Gen Z will make up nearly 30% of the US workforce”—and I’m assuming it will be a similar statistic in most other countries including India. Anyway, I digress. The platform now has 260 million monthly users, and only recently did Apple announce a competitor called Creator Studio (Adobe would be worried too, I’m sure).

Where are the AI browsers? This is more a philosophical question, considering many months have passed since Perplexity and then OpenAI released (amidst much hype and excitement, let me make it plainly clear) what they called “AI browsers”, which apparently have the capability to do some tasks on their own. “A thought partner and assistant”, is how Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has described Comet. This month, OpenAI announced an update for Atlas, which adds Tab Groups and quick suggestions in the Ask ChatGPT sidebar. It was a nice reminder that I’ve heard precious little of any substance on this front in the last few months. This, after the mind-numbing hype that pretty much told us we were using web browsers all wrong all this while. I looked up some numbers too, while at it, so you have a perspective to work with.

Google Chrome continues to be the undisputed leader in the browser space. (HT)

The latest data from research firm StatCounter still pegs Chrome as the undisputed leader with 71.23% of the market share, with Apple Safari (14.84%), Microsoft Edge (4.6%; boosted by the fact its preloaded on millions of Windows PCs), Firefox (2.25%), Samsung Internet (1.89%; shows Samsung’s smartphone dominance) and Opera (1.83%) make the top, before it gets into the “other” category. For all the claims about being the smartest assistants ever, this genre is finding very little traction. That’s a fact. A chronicle of broken promises You may have expected me to (and I did contemplate this) write about the seemingly never-ending saga of messy Windows 11 updates in my other weekly newsletter, Wired Wisdom, as I did last week pointing out a downward spiral. This week, I’m shifting this conversation here, because…well…Microsoft only likes to call it an “Agentic OS”. Microsoft has released the January software update for Windows 11, which has then been nicely complimented by two emergency patches: The first one to restore a crucial functionality in millions of Windows PCs, which would allow them to shut down properly again.

The second one fixes what the previous update inadvertently introduced—a feature wherein “some applications might become unresponsive or experience unexpected errors when opening files from or saving files to cloud-backed storage, such as OneDrive or Dropbox”. I have, in my 18 years and counting in this profession, repeatedly realised Microsoft isn’t a company that is very receptive to feedback, particularly from folks who don’t necessarily think Windows OS—and now AI Copilots—are the greatest things to grace God’s green earth. If not individuals they don’t necessarily like, at least they can listen to one of their biggest PC partners. I find the words of Reid Southen, best known for the visual effects work in The Hunger Games (2012), Blue Beetle (2023) and Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), quite apt for this situation—“Do they not test anything anymore? What a bunch of vibe coding clowns.” I presume Southen’s frustration comes from one of his important workflow machines getting stuck? But well, an “Agentic OS” Windows 11 shall be. Ad-supported, and revenue sharing. What was once billed as a “last resort” by CEO Sam Altman, has become the new business model. After ads, there’s a gentle hint at revenue sharing. Or as I summarised it, and perhaps you would agree, “a finder’s fee”. It is clear, OpenAI is open to the idea of taking a share of customers’ AI-aided discoveries. It is also equally clear that the AI company urgently needs more revenue streams. The conversation about ads in ChatGPT points to that. OpenAI hopes to quietly begin reframing its relationship with enterprise customers from simply being a “tool provider” to one of a long-term infrastructure partner and that they hope would eventually include AI agents deployed in a workplace. And they would like a cut from that achievement. THINKING “I think one of the good choices we made early was to be a company that is focused on enterprise rather than consumer. It’s easier to choose a business model where there’s less need to fight your own business incentives. I have a lot of worries about consumer AI that leads to needing to maximise engagement. It leads to slop. We’ve seen stuff around ads from some of the other players. Anthropic doesn’t work like that or needs to work like that. We just sell things to businesses and those directly have value. We don’t need to monetise a billion free users or maximise engagement just because we’re in some death race with another large player.” — Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, at the World Economic Forum

