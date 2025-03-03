Menu Explore
Delhi traffic challan: How to get them waived off or settled at Lok Adalat 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2025 03:45 PM IST

Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute redressal mechanism. It is a forum where cases pending in a court or at pre-litigation stage can be settled amicably.

Delhi's vehicle owners can settle any pending traffic violation fines on March 8th when the National Lok Adalat 2025 happens.

Traffic police personnel on duty on a hot day at Janpath Road in New Delhi on Wednesday.(Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)
Traffic police personnel on duty on a hot day at Janpath Road in New Delhi on Wednesday.(Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

This comes after the Delhi Traffic Police collaborated with the Delhi District Courts to launch Special Evening Court Sessions to resolve such types of challans.

What is Lok Adalat?

Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute redressal mechanism. It is a forum where disputes or cases pending in a court of law or at pre-litigation stage can be settled or compromised amicably.

This Lok Adalat will be organized across multiple courts in Delhi, including the Dwarka Court, Karkardooma Court, Patiala House Court, Rohini Court, Rouse Avenue Court, Saket Court, and Tis Hazari Court.

How to make use of Lok Adalat?

The challan must first be downloaded before March 8. This can be started from March 3, at 10 AM onwards, from the official Delhi Police website.

However, only 60,000 challans/notices can be downloaded per day, with the link being deactivated after March 3, once the total limit of 1,80,000 challans/notices is reached.

In case you are unable to attend the March 8 Lok Adalat, the next ones will come on May 10, September 13, and December 13, 2025.

How to pay challan online

Go to the Delhi Traffic Police website and navigate to the challan section. Then select the appropriate option from the drop-down menu based on your requirement, enter your vehicle number or notice number, and click on “Search Details.”

You can then review the challan details including the amount due, and click on the icon next to the fine you wish to pay.

You have to then choose the preferred payment method. Once the transaction is completed, you will receive a confirmation via SMS.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
