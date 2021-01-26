Dollar firm as jittery markets look to Fed for catalysts
The US dollar steadied on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases and doubts over the speed and size of US stimulus tempered financial markets' upbeat mood, while investors were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's review later in the week.
In overnight trading, bonds rallied, hard-running US equity markets cooled and the cautious move into safer assets lifted the dollar index a little bit to 90.353, which is roughly in the middle of a range it has kept for the past two weeks.
The euro and yen are likewise hemmed in, with the euro unable to break resistance around $1.2190 while the continent grapples with new Covid-19 infections and fresh lockdowns.
The common currency slipped slightly overnight to $1.2142 and held there in early Asia trade. The yen was steady at 103.76 per dollar, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars softened marginally.
"Markets have come a long way on the hope that COVID goes away and governments spend a lot of money," said Westpac currency analyst Imre Speizer.
"Both of those have stalled at the moment, and so markets will stall as well," he said, leaving the kiwi, for example, in "indecision mode" between $0.7150 and $0.7240.
"One of those needs to break to give you direction for the next couple of weeks," Speizer said. The kiwi was last at $0.7198 and the Australian dollar at $0.7714. Sterling was steady at $1.3670.
Investors had thought that Democrats' control of US Congress, won at Senate runoff elections in early January, could smooth the passage of enormous pandemic relief spending.
Bets the US dollar keeps falling, to extend a downtrend which began last March, hit an almost decade high last week, positioning data shows.
However risk appetite has waned in the meantime as familiar disagreements have emerged to so far delay passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion.
At the same time, coronavirus cases are surging and US economic data has pointed to a flagging pace in the recovery, leaving investors looking for the Fed to maintain easy policy at its Wednesday meeting, while bracing for lacklustre growth figures on Thursday.
"Q4 (U.S.) GDP is expected to show a very sharp deceleration," ANZ analysts said in a note to clients. "Support from the Fed and fiscal intervention is badly needed and we expect the (Fed) will dismiss any suggestion of early tapering."
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:27AM (027 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2137 $1.2143 -0.04% -0.66% +1.2146 +1.2137
Dollar/Yen 103.7550 103.8000 +0.00% +0.49% +103.7950 +0.0000
Euro/Yen 125.93 125.95 -0.02% -0.78% +126.0200 +125.9500
Dollar/Swiss 0.8883 0.8879 +0.05% +0.41% +0.8884 +0.8879
Sterling/Dollar 1.3670 1.3676 -0.04% +0.06% +1.3679 +1.3670
Dollar/Canadian 1.2741 1.2742 +0.01% +0.07% +1.2743 +1.2740
Aussie/Dollar 0.7709 0.7713 -0.06% +0.20% +0.7719 +0.7708
NZ 0.7193 0.7199 -0.07% +0.18% +0.7201 +0.7194
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dollar firm as jittery markets look to Fed for catalysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil holds gain near $53 as tightening supply offsets virus woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Telangana doctor says investments in healthcare must be boosted
- Medical staff in hospitals wore bulky personal protective equipment (PPE) for hours, leaving them dehydrated, exhausted and drenched in sweat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have the labour markets recovered post-lockdown?
- Several high-frequency indicators such as the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) show a strong sequential recovery in the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAIT alleges Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy of flouting rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon tries to block Future's asset sale to Reliance after regulatory approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple faces Italian suit over iPhones that wear out too quickly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee rises for 5th straight session, settles 3 paise higher at 72.94
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FinMin releases weekly installment of ₹6,000 cr to meet GST shortfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSO releases employment outlook report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold eases on doubts over US stimulus passage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's pigs become unexpected threat to palm oil's rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance Industries shares fall nearly 5% as Covid-19 hits oil business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox