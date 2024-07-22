Dolly Khanna adds 5 new stocks to portfolio: Here's how she adjusted her investment
Dolly Khanna adds five new stocks to her portfolio in June quarter, spending ₹68 crore.
Dolly Khanna has added five new stocks to her portfolio in the June quarter as per shareholding data. Spending around ₹68 crore to add to her nearly ₹500 crore, the investor added Supar Sales India, Selan Exploration Tech, Emkay Global Financial, Nile and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure to her portfolio in the June quarter as per shareholding data.
How much stakes has Dolly Khanna taken in the stocks?
As per shareholding pattern for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Dolly Khanna purchased a 1.06 per cent stake in Super Sales India. In Selan Exploration Technology, Dolly Khanna acquired a 1.56 per cent stake. In Emkay Global Financial Services, she bought a 1.63 per cent stake. In Nile Ltd, she secured a 1.1 percent stake and in Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, she bought a 1.03 per cent stake.
What has Dolly Khanna changed in her existing portfolio?
In her existing portfolio, Dolly Khanna made adjustments as well. She increased her stake in nine companies and reduced holdings in three while keeping her position unchanged in three others. As per the shareholding data, Dolly Khanna's name is missing from the public shareholders’ list for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Salzer Electronics, Control Print, Selan Exploration Technology and KCP Sugar and Industries Corp.
This may mean that she has divested her entire stake in these companies or her stake has fallen below the one per cent threshold which is needed for publicly-listed companies to disclose the names of shareholders.
