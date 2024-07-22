PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam on Karnataka job quota Bill comments: ‘Truly sorry, didn't intend to…’

PhonePe CEO and co-founder Sameer Nigam said that he is grateful for the supportive business environment in Karnataka as he apologised for his previous social media post in which he commented on the state's draft job reservation Bill. He said, “PhonePe was born in Bengaluru and we are incredibly proud of our roots in this city... I would first and foremost like to clarify that it was never my intention to insult Karnataka and its people. PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam's post slamming Karnataka's private job quota bill received various reactions. (X/@_sameernigam)

He added, "If my comments hurt anyone’s sentiments in such a way, I am truly sorry.” The statement comes after he expressed his dissatisfaction with the Karnataka government’s proposed private jobs quota Bill as per which reservation for locals was mandated. The Bill required that 50% of all management positions and 70% of all non-management positions in private companies be reserved for local residents.

On the Bill, Sameer Nigam said, “I have the highest regard for Kannada, and all other Indian languages. In fact, I truly believe that linguistic diversity and rich cultural heritage is a national asset that all Indians should be proud of; and all Indians should be respectful of and celebrate local and cultural norm.”

He also that he intends to create lakhs of jobs for Bengaluru and Karnataka.

"I believe with more dialogue and discussion, we can find ways to create more sustainable employment avenues. Let’s all work together to do this meaningfully and while creating long-term impact," Sameer Nigam said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Bill would be temporarily put on hold after backlash. He said, “The draft bill intended to provide reservations for Kannadigas in private sector companies, industries, and enterprises is still in the preparation stage. A comprehensive discussion will be held in the next cabinet meeting to make a final decision."