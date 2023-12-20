close_game
Dec 20, 2023 11:25 AM IST

DOMS Industries shares off to a flying start; jump over 77 pc in debut trade

The stock listed at 1,400 on both the BSE and NSE, reflecting a jump of 77.21 per cent from the issue price.

DOMS Industries commanded a market valuation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,622.14 crore during morning deals(Reuters file photo)
DOMS Industries commanded a market valuation of 8,622.14 crore during morning deals(Reuters file photo)

Later, the stock zoomed 79.30 per cent to 1,416.50 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 79.11 per cent to 1,415.

The company commanded a market valuation of 8,622.14 crore during morning deals.

The initial share sale of DOMS Industries received 93.40 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday, driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.

The 1,200-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to 350 crore and an offer for sale of 850 crore.

The price range for the offer was 750-790 a share.

Funds raised through the fresh issue would be used for setting up a new manufacturing facility to expand the company's production capabilities for a range of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters as well as for general corporate purposes.

