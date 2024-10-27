Donald Trump claims Google CEO Sundar Pichai called him up and praised his McDonald's visit

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai called him up to compliment his recent McDonald's visit. “I did McDonald's last week and I actually got a call from Sundar (Pichai),” Trump said on his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast. “He said, ‘This is the biggest thing we've had in years.'”(YouTube/PowerfulJRE)

Trump added that Pichai who he called a “great guy” said, ‘This McDonald's thing, I want to tell you, it's one of the biggest things we've ever had on Google. It just hit.'”

However, this comes after Trump previously said Google obscured results for people trying to find information about him and that he had reached out to Pichai to voice his complaints on the matter.

Why did Donald Trump visit McDonald's?

Donald Trump visited the McDonald's store in Pennsylvania as a part of his campaign strategy to undermine opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

After working at the store, in an apron at the french fry station and handing food to customers, he quipped that he had now worked “15 minutes more than her,” referring to Harris describing her own experience of working in McDonalds when she was young.

“She lied about McDonald's,” Trump alleged. “I've worked here for 15 minutes, which is 15 minutes more than she worked here. Has that proven that she never worked at McDonald's? Well, McDonald's has no information. No, she has no information. She's nobody. The manager said she'd never worked there.”

