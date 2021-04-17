DoT allocates 4G spectrum to telcos

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has completed the process of allocating spectrum to telecom operators for the 4G auctions held in March. The Centre has issued the frequency assignment letters to bidders, said an official statement on Friday.

While Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd had paid ₹2,149.59 crore for its share of airwaves, Bharti Airtel Ltd had deposited ₹157.38 crore. The government has earned ₹2,306.97 crore from the spectrum auction. The telcos have paid the amount, ahead of the August-September deadline.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea Ltd had participated in the two-day spectrum auction which concluded on March 2. “The frequency assignment was accompanied by a frequency harmonization exercise, whereby spectrum blocks assigned to telecom service providers (TSPs) in the current spectrum auction have been made contiguous with the spectrum blocks already held by them, wherever possible, in various bands in different licensed service areas (LSAs),” the government said.

It harmonised spectrum in the 800MHz band in 19 LSAs, 900MHz in eight areas, 1,800MHz band in 21 areas, 2,100MHz band for three zones, and 2,300MHz band in 16 telecom circles. Spectrum harmonization allows efficient use of airwaves by operators, leading to improved service quality.

The Centre sold 855.6MHz spectrum worth ₹77,820.81 crore in the March auction. It had put up airwaves in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands for sale. The DoT received payment of ₹21,918.47 crore from the telecom operators on March 18.

Reliance Jio emerged as the top bidder, buying spectrum worth ₹57,122.65 crore in the auction which took place after over four years.