close_game
close_game
News / Business / Maldives’ fame EaseMyTrip to make insurance debut, announces new unit

Maldives’ fame EaseMyTrip to make insurance debut, announces new unit

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 10, 2024 03:21 PM IST

EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited is a ‘strategic move to diversify its portfolio,’ the company said in a statement.

Online travel company EaseMyTrip is foraying into the insurance sector, co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti announced on Wednesday, days after the firm made headlines for suspending flight bookings to Maldives in the wake of diplomatic tensions between India and the island nation.

Nishant Pitti, co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip (Image courtesy: @nishantpitti/X)
Nishant Pitti, co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip (Image courtesy: @nishantpitti/X)

Also Read | EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid row over anti-Modi posts

The subsidiary will be called EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited (ETPL), Pitti said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In a statement, the travel operator said that the upcoming venture was a ‘strategic move’ on its part to ‘to diversify its service portfolio and tap into the insurance market by creating a specialised product to solve customer needs.’

Also Read | EaseMyTrip co-founder explains decision to suspend bookings for Maldives

“The new venture is expected to solidify EaseMyTrip's position in the industry and cater to a 7.9 trillion market with EaseMyTrip's own 20 million user base. The subsidiary is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment towards customer satisfaction and offerings,” the statement read.

The release further stated that Pitti will be the director of the new entity.

Also Read | ‘Sincere apology’: Maldives tour and travel body urges EaseMyTrip CEO to re-open flight bookings

“This subsidiary is a major step forward for us…we aim to offer complete travel ecosystem for our customers and this new addition is a progressive step towards the same,” it quoted him as saying.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out