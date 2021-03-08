Easy Trip Planners IPO opens: Here's all you need to know about the issue
The initial public offering(IPO) of the travel agency Easy Trip Planners is now open for subscription. The offer is scheduled to close on March 10. The company that operates EaseMyTrip.com has set a price band of ₹186-187 per share to raise ₹5,100 million through the offer for sale.
Here is all you need to know about the offer
The minimum lot size of the IPO is 80 shares. Retail investors can apply for minimum one lot or 80 shares amounting to ₹14,960, as per the company's red herring prospectus filed with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
The IPO of the rival four times huge MakeMyTrip was subscribed 1.13 times as of 12:15 pm, as reported by The Mint.
The issue is completely an offer for sale. Nishant Pitti and Riskant Pitti, the founders of the company with over 49 per cent stake each, will offload shares worth ₹255 crore each through the issue.
The registrar of the issue is KFintech Private Limited, while Axis Capital and JM Financials are the book running lead managers of the offer.
The analysts are, however, not so keen on the IPO as the resurgence in the coronavirus infections is anticipated to affect the aviation business again.
The company claims to be the leading travel agency in the country with a string network of 52,752 travel agents and over 9.27 million direct consumers, as of September 30, 2019.
How govt plans to push health spending to target of GDP’s 2%
- Despite decades of strong economic growth, the country’s spending on health care is barely 1% of GDP, way below Brics peer nations, resulting in serious supply-side deficits of facilities and professionals.
Birla Sun Life plans to raise ₹5,000 crore via share sale
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management has started talks with potential merchant bankers for the IPO, which is likely to be launched in the June quarter, said the people cited above.
Ola aspires to pull off a Tesla, but affordably
- The Bengaluru-based firm plans to start production as early as in June. That’s audacious, given that the land—260 acres for the plant and 240 acres for two supplier parks—is still in excavation mode.
Zostel claims victory in legal row with OYO
- The term sheet executed between the two parties in 2015, promised ZO Rooms’ shareholders 7% of Oyo.
Suitors make a beeline for 26% stake in BEML
- Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd may also submit expressions of interest for the government’s stake in BEML, the people said on condition of anonymity.
Biz confidence at India Inc soars to 10-year high
- The survey captures the mood of the industry for the two quarters ending June 30, 2021.
