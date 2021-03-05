IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries..(Bloomberg)
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries..(Bloomberg)
business

E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses

  • The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
READ FULL STORY
By Kalpana Pathak, Tanya Thomas, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:12 AM IST

Explosive demand from e-commerce companies, including Flipkart, Amazon and JioMart, has set off a scramble for warehousing space—so much so that malls, marriage halls, auditoriums and high-street stalls that had shut down amid the pandemic are now being used for storage.

Last July, Amazon announced a 20% increase in its warehousing capacity to 60 fulfilment centres (FCs) in India, covering 32 million cu. ft across 15 states. It has also launched ‘receive centres’ that act as product collection points, where sellers ship their products for further distribution across the Amazon FC network. RIL’s Jiomart is also looking to invest in logistics and the supply chain.

“The biggest demand for warehousing is coming from e-commerce players with same- or next-day deliveries, and no-questions-asked returns, and omnichannel retail taking precedence. Companies focusing on last mile or express delivery such as grocery players like D’Mart are using spare real estate like malls or their own retail stores as dark warehouses, to concentrate on two-four hours or same-day delivery to customers,” said Anshul Singhal, managing director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.

In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries.

“To enable new commerce expansion across cities, Reliance Market stores transitioned into fulfilment centres,” Reliance Retail said on January 22. Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Fulfilment centres are facilities that hold inventory, helping e-commerce companies complete customer orders. They can serve both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer orders (B2C).

“Prior to Covid, e-commerce and third-party logistic companies had an equal share in the demand for warehouses. But post-pandemic, e-commerce has taken a major share of nearly 45-50% of warehouse demand,” said Abhijit Verma, CEO, Avigna Space, a warehousing and logistics firm. The warehousing and logistics market, which began gaining impetus in the fourth quarter of last year, is expected to reach close to 35 million sq. ft of absorption this year, almost similar to 2019 levels, according to real estate research and advisory firm Jones Lang LaSalle.

Covid-19 has accelerated e-commerce adoption rates with an increase in UPI or unified payments interface-based transactions by 42% during the lockdown period.

Singhal said that as e-commerce and logistics companies look for consolidation of their warehouse footprint, they are choosing to migrate to Grade A facilities with scalability options so that they can expand their growing businesses.

The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.

Additional warehousing demand drivers are third-party logistics and express logistics companies that are growing at a massive pace with a focus on tier-II and tier-III cities.

“When it comes to cold chain demand, with grocery players switching to e-commerces, there is an increased need, along with the rising e-pharma cold chain need,” added Singhal.

Cold chain logistics business is also booming, as demand from foodgrains, dairy, horticulture, poultry and pharmaceuticals business rises exponentially.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries..(Bloomberg)
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries..(Bloomberg)
business

E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses

By Kalpana Pathak, Tanya Thomas, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:12 AM IST
  • The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Capco’s clients include top companies in the financial services and energy and commodities trading sectors.
Capco’s clients include top companies in the financial services and energy and commodities trading sectors.
business

Wipro to acquire UK consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion

By Ayushman Baruah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • The latest acquisition is Delaporte’s boldest move to spur growth after the company ceded its position as India’s third-largest software services provider to HCL Technologies Ltd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deliberations are at an early stage and Flipkart could still explore other options, the people said.(REUTERS)
Deliberations are at an early stage and Flipkart could still explore other options, the people said.(REUTERS)
business

Flipkart mulls US listing through the SPAC route

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • The Bengaluru-based online retailer has been weighing a US initial public offering and it’s now also looking at other options, the people said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two of the people said OMCs have already built a cushion of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2-3 per litre even as international oil prices have fallen after reaching a 13-month peak on February 24.
Two of the people said OMCs have already built a cushion of 2-3 per litre even as international oil prices have fallen after reaching a 13-month peak on February 24.
business

Fuel retailers may cut rates in run-up to polls

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • While the base price of petrol is 33.26 per litre, it attracts 32.90 a litre central excise and 21.04 per litre local levies in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna. (AP File Photo )
People stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna. (AP File Photo )
business

OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut

Reuters, Dubai, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic.(AP)
OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic.(AP)
business

OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, lynchpins in the OPEC+ group, have to decide with their allies whether a rally in oil prices is enough to warrant more supply or if uncertainty about the coronavirus crisis should encourage more caution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK investigates Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers' (Reuters File Photo)
UK investigates Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers' (Reuters File Photo)
business

UK probes Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:57 PM IST
UK's competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, said Thursday it was looking into “suspected breaches of competition law" by Apple. The App Store, Apple responded, is “a safe and trusted place for customers.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A branch of State Bank of India (SBI) is seen.(Mint)
A branch of State Bank of India (SBI) is seen.(Mint)
business

SBI to conduct property e-auction tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • As per SBI’s official website, the properties that are included in the auctions are those of defaulters who failed to pay their dues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EPFO has decided it will pay an 8.5% interest on deposits based on the current position of earnings and deposits of the organisation.(File photo)
The EPFO has decided it will pay an 8.5% interest on deposits based on the current position of earnings and deposits of the organisation.(File photo)
business

EPFO retains 8.5% interest on EPF deposits: Here's how it is calculated

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • Here’s how you can calculate the EPF interest
READ FULL STORY
Close
Square, Inc. says it has reached an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by Jay-Z.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Square, Inc. says it has reached an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by Jay-Z.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
business

Square to pay $297 mn for majority stake in Jay-Z's Tidal, appoint him to board

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Jay-Z acquired Tidal for $56 million in 2015 and announced plans to turn it into the first artist-owned streaming service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A logo of WhatsApp is pictured on a T-shirt worn by a WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative during a drive by the two companies to educate users, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, October 9, 2018. Picture taken October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of WhatsApp is pictured on a T-shirt worn by a WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative during a drive by the two companies to educate users, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, October 9, 2018. Picture taken October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

WhatsApp adds voice and video calling feature to desktop version

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:12 PM IST
The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet, but it is not clear if it has ambitions to compete with the two in the enterprise space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
business

OPEC+ debates whether to raise or freeze oil output as price recovers

Reuters, Dubai/moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:54 PM IST
OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Stoxx 600 Index slipped 0.7%, dragged lower by miners as gold held near a nine-month low. S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined though were off their session lows, spurred by the 10-year Treasury yield approaching 1.5% on Wednesday and rising inflation expectations.(AFP)
The Stoxx 600 Index slipped 0.7%, dragged lower by miners as gold held near a nine-month low. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined though were off their session lows, spurred by the 10-year Treasury yield approaching 1.5% on Wednesday and rising inflation expectations.(AFP)
business

Inflation rise expectation, long-term borrowing show US markets at risk

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:56 PM IST
In an appearance at a Wall Street Journal webinar later today, Powell is expected to say the central bank will be ultra-patient in pulling back its support for the economy after the pandemic has ended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Commission is proposing binding pay transparency legislation to help close a pay gap that sees women paid 14.1% less than men across the 27-nation bloc. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo(REUTERS)
The European Commission is proposing binding pay transparency legislation to help close a pay gap that sees women paid 14.1% less than men across the 27-nation bloc. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Employers may be barred from asking about candidates’ pay under new EU rules

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • “Previous pay has no bearing on skills and the abilities of the applicant for work and that’s why we believe this must not be revealed if the employee does not want to.” EU Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Apple faces UK antitrust investigation into App Store

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The Competition and Markets Authority said it plans to investigate Apple’s potentially “dominant” position in the supply of apps on iPhones and iPads.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP