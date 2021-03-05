E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses
- The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
Explosive demand from e-commerce companies, including Flipkart, Amazon and JioMart, has set off a scramble for warehousing space—so much so that malls, marriage halls, auditoriums and high-street stalls that had shut down amid the pandemic are now being used for storage.
Last July, Amazon announced a 20% increase in its warehousing capacity to 60 fulfilment centres (FCs) in India, covering 32 million cu. ft across 15 states. It has also launched ‘receive centres’ that act as product collection points, where sellers ship their products for further distribution across the Amazon FC network. RIL’s Jiomart is also looking to invest in logistics and the supply chain.
“The biggest demand for warehousing is coming from e-commerce players with same- or next-day deliveries, and no-questions-asked returns, and omnichannel retail taking precedence. Companies focusing on last mile or express delivery such as grocery players like D’Mart are using spare real estate like malls or their own retail stores as dark warehouses, to concentrate on two-four hours or same-day delivery to customers,” said Anshul Singhal, managing director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries.
“To enable new commerce expansion across cities, Reliance Market stores transitioned into fulfilment centres,” Reliance Retail said on January 22. Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
Fulfilment centres are facilities that hold inventory, helping e-commerce companies complete customer orders. They can serve both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer orders (B2C).
“Prior to Covid, e-commerce and third-party logistic companies had an equal share in the demand for warehouses. But post-pandemic, e-commerce has taken a major share of nearly 45-50% of warehouse demand,” said Abhijit Verma, CEO, Avigna Space, a warehousing and logistics firm. The warehousing and logistics market, which began gaining impetus in the fourth quarter of last year, is expected to reach close to 35 million sq. ft of absorption this year, almost similar to 2019 levels, according to real estate research and advisory firm Jones Lang LaSalle.
Covid-19 has accelerated e-commerce adoption rates with an increase in UPI or unified payments interface-based transactions by 42% during the lockdown period.
Singhal said that as e-commerce and logistics companies look for consolidation of their warehouse footprint, they are choosing to migrate to Grade A facilities with scalability options so that they can expand their growing businesses.
The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
Additional warehousing demand drivers are third-party logistics and express logistics companies that are growing at a massive pace with a focus on tier-II and tier-III cities.
“When it comes to cold chain demand, with grocery players switching to e-commerces, there is an increased need, along with the rising e-pharma cold chain need,” added Singhal.
Cold chain logistics business is also booming, as demand from foodgrains, dairy, horticulture, poultry and pharmaceuticals business rises exponentially.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses
- The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wipro to acquire UK consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion
- The latest acquisition is Delaporte’s boldest move to spur growth after the company ceded its position as India’s third-largest software services provider to HCL Technologies Ltd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart mulls US listing through the SPAC route
- The Bengaluru-based online retailer has been weighing a US initial public offering and it’s now also looking at other options, the people said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel retailers may cut rates in run-up to polls
- While the base price of petrol is ₹33.26 per litre, it attracts ₹32.90 a litre central excise and ₹21.04 per litre local levies in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK probes Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI to conduct property e-auction tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know
- As per SBI’s official website, the properties that are included in the auctions are those of defaulters who failed to pay their dues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPFO retains 8.5% interest on EPF deposits: Here's how it is calculated
- Here’s how you can calculate the EPF interest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Square to pay $297 mn for majority stake in Jay-Z's Tidal, appoint him to board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp adds voice and video calling feature to desktop version
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ debates whether to raise or freeze oil output as price recovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inflation rise expectation, long-term borrowing show US markets at risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employers may be barred from asking about candidates’ pay under new EU rules
- “Previous pay has no bearing on skills and the abilities of the applicant for work and that’s why we believe this must not be revealed if the employee does not want to.” EU Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple faces UK antitrust investigation into App Store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox