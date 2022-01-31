Home / Business / Economy little short of pre-pandemic levels: Principal economic advisor
business

Economy little short of pre-pandemic levels: Principal economic advisor

Principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said the services sector was the most affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, while the agriculture sector was the least affected.
Principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal addresses the media on Monday. (ANI)
Principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal addresses the media on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 05:38 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said on Monday there was a revival in economic activities to pre-pandemic levels in the year 2021-22. He said even though the health cost of the second Covid-19 wave was much more severe, the economic cost of it was much milder.

Sanyal said India’s economy is estimated to have grown by 9.2 per cent this year after a contraction of 7.3 per cent in the previous year. “It is just a little short of where it was pre-pandemic,” the principal economic advisor said.

Also read | India may again become the world’s fastest growing economy: Economic Survey

He said the services sector was the most affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. The segment (of services sector) which includes tourism, travel, and hotels is still 8.5 per cent below where it was before the pandemic. It is a sector that is still impacted.

“The agriculture sector, not surprisingly, was least affected by lockdowns of various kinds. This sector grew even in 2020-21 and again in 2021-22. The industrial sector did go through a contraction and now it is about 4.1 per cent above pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

“The total consumption is just shy of where we were before the pandemic. Consumption at the government-level has been reasonably strong, but private consumption still lags,” he added.

Chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said the Economic Survey 2021-2022 has been compiled by the principal economic advisor and his team. “The government has persued a four-pronged approach. The approach – short term support to economy, especially to vulnerable sections during these uncertain times while keeping a firm eye on physical stability and at the same time never let go of the opportunity that a crisis provides to initiates structural and supply-side reform,” he said.

Sanyal further said growth in 2022-23 will be driven by widespread vaccinations, gains from supply-side reforms, easing of regulation, robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending.

Stating that India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and China, the survey's author said, “There has been a major boom in the start-up culture in India in last six years. There are at least 555 districts in the country with at least one startup.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
economic survey
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out