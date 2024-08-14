 ED summons Dabur's Mohit Burman in Religare money laundering probe: Report - Hindustan Times
ED summons Dabur's Mohit Burman in Religare money laundering probe: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 14, 2024 01:17 PM IST

The probe is related to the Burman family's open offer to the shareholders of Religare Enterprises (REL), as per a report by The Economic Times.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman along with three independent directors of Care Health Insurance and the manager of the open offer, in connection with an alleged money laundering investigation. The probe is related to the Burman family's open offer to the shareholders of Religare Enterprises (REL), as per a report by The Economic Times.

Dabur owns power brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara, and Dabur Lal Tail
The investigation is linked to allegations of funds syphoned from Religare Finvest, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) under Religare Group, being funnelled into companies connected to the open offer.

