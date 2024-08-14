ED summons Dabur's Mohit Burman in Religare money laundering probe: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman along with three independent directors of Care Health Insurance and the manager of the open offer, in connection with an alleged money laundering investigation. The probe is related to the Burman family's open offer to the shareholders of Religare Enterprises (REL), as per a report by The Economic Times.

