Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta on Harvard event to ‘celebrate’ India: 'So heartening…'

Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta said that it was "heartening" to see almost a thousand Indians attend the Harvard India Conference held by the Harvard Business School in Boston, US. Radhika Gupta delivered the closing keynoted address at the event where a large number of Indians were present which see said was once a rare thing to happen but it was "incredible" to see that times have changes. Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta at the Harvard India Conference.

Radhika Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My US trip concludes with delivering the closing keynote at the Harvard India Conference at HBS in a room packed with 1,000 folks from around the country, all here to learn, explore and celebrate India. From a time when Indians were a rarity on American campuses, it feels incredible to see us come of age abroad.”

She added, "When I came back to India in 2009 it was still an unconventional choice, but today more more folks studying abroad at the best institutions globally are now looking to come back home. This is so heartening. Cheers to a new India, rising and shining!"

Earlier, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath also addressed entrepreneurs who have graduated from elite colleges in the US and said that they should consider returning to India.

"To my many friends who have graduated from fancy colleges in the US, working there, considering moving back home to start something. All indications point to India being 'the place' to be this decade; from a relative standpoint, for an entrepreneur, the opportunity is here," he wrote on X earlier.