 Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta on Harvard event to ‘celebrate’ India: 'So heartening…' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta on Harvard event to ‘celebrate’ India: 'So heartening…'

Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta on Harvard event to ‘celebrate’ India: 'So heartening…'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 01:26 PM IST

Radhika Gupta said, “My US trip concludes with delivering the closing keynote at the Harvard India Conference at HBS."

Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta said that it was "heartening" to see almost a thousand Indians attend the Harvard India Conference held by the Harvard Business School in Boston, US. Radhika Gupta delivered the closing keynoted address at the event where a large number of Indians were present which see said was once a rare thing to happen but it was "incredible" to see that times have changes.

Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta at the Harvard India Conference.
Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta at the Harvard India Conference.

Radhika Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My US trip concludes with delivering the closing keynote at the Harvard India Conference at HBS in a room packed with 1,000 folks from around the country, all here to learn, explore and celebrate India. From a time when Indians were a rarity on American campuses, it feels incredible to see us come of age abroad.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: When Google offered 300% hike to retain employee who wanted to work at…

She added, "When I came back to India in 2009 it was still an unconventional choice, but today more more folks studying abroad at the best institutions globally are now looking to come back home. This is so heartening. Cheers to a new India, rising and shining!"

Earlier, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath also addressed entrepreneurs who have graduated from elite colleges in the US and said that they should consider returning to India.

"To my many friends who have graduated from fancy colleges in the US, working there, considering moving back home to start something. All indications point to India being 'the place' to be this decade; from a relative standpoint, for an entrepreneur, the opportunity is here," he wrote on X earlier.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On