Eid-e-Milad 2023: Banks to remain closed on September 28, 29 in these states

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi and Mawlid-un-Nabi, is one of the prominent Muslim festivals, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. This year, Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on September 28, and some cities will witness the closure of banks on September 28 and 29 in observance of the festival. There were 16 bank holidays in the month of September this year across different states (Representative image)

Read here: Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak: Wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings to share with friends and families

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared a public holiday on September 29 for Eid-e-Milad as Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad were falling on the same day on September 28, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

The announcement brings a long week holiday for the Maharashtrians with two consecutive state holidays on Thursday and Friday followed by the weekend and the national holiday on October 2, Monday, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad-Telangana, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on September 28, the banks will remain shut in Sikkim, Jammu, Maharashtra and Srinagar on September 29.

While banks will be closed during these dates, online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, will remain operational as usual.

The Reserve Bank of India puts banks bank holidays in three categories — Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

There were 16 bank holidays in the month of September this year across different states on different occasions including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Read here: Maharashtra declares public holiday on Sept 29 as Anant Chaturdashi, Eid-e-Milad coincide

Milad-un-Nabi is being observed in Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. Eid-e-Milad is observed by Sunni Muslims on the 12th day of Rabi' al-awwal, while Shia Muslims observe it on the 17th day of Rabi' al-awwal, according to the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

This year, Eid-e-Milad is being celebrated on September 28 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent, while it was celebrated on September 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!