Elon Musk's new jet costs 643 crore, can accommodate 19 passengers: Report

Twitter owner Elon Musk has reportedly bought a new swanky private jet for himself, which costs a whopping $78 million ( ₹643 crore). The world's richest person is said to have placed an order for a Gulfstream G700, news website Austonia reported.



The private jet which is said to be offering the most spacious cabin in the history, is expected to be delivered by next year. This new plane can accommodate 19 people and can fly at a height of 51,000 feet.



According to report, the G700 jet is powered by two Rolls-Royce engines and can fly up to 7,500 nautical miles without refuelling. The aircraft has its own Wi-Fi system, 20 oval windows and two toilets.



The new jet is expected replace Musk's present aircraft, the G650ER. The Tesla CEO has four private jets, the first being a Dassault 900B. All his aircraft are registered to the Falcon Landing LLC, which is a shell firm linked to SpaceX, a report by Business Insider says.



Musk's latest purchase comes amid his workforce shakeup in the microblogging platform he owns now. Twitter will inform its employees whether they have been retained or laid off in an internal mail by tonight. It will close all the offices and prevent access of the staffs, Reuters report stated.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the internal mail.



Musk is planning to cut nearly 4,000 jobs as an effort to slash costs and impose a new work ethic. The internal mail stated that offices will be temporarily closed and all the badge accesses will be suspended to help ensure the safety of each employee, Twitter systems and user data.

