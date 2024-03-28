Elon Musk says X users to get Premium, Premium+ services for free on this condition: Details here

Elon Musk announced that X users with over 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium services for free. He also said that X users with over 5,000 followers will be able to access Premium+ services free of charge. As per the subscription plans, you can enjoy an ad-free experience, edit tweets, among other features while the Premium+ service will also allow users to access GrokAI, Elon Musk's ChatGPT-style chatbot. Until now, Grok was available through an X Premium+ subscription that costs ₹1,300 per month or ₹13,600 per year. Elon Musk confirmed earlier this week that GrokAI will be accessible to Premium subscribers as well. (Reuters)

What Elon Musk said on the new change?

Sharing the information on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk wrote, “Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What about GrokAI and its accessibility?

This comes after the billionaire confirmed earlier this week that GrokAI will be accessible to Premium subscribers as well. The chatbot is modelled after The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and is designed to answer users' questions with humour and a “rebellious streak”, the company has said earlier.

Why has Elon Musk taken this decision?

Since taking over Twitter (which was later renamed x) in 2022, Elon Musk has focused on users to pay subscription amount in order to increase the revenue of the social media platform. Earlier, Elon Musk ended legacy verified programme that offered a free blue tick to notable figures. Instead, all users were given blue tick who paid the company's premium subscription.