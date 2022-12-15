Home / Business / Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.58 billion

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.58 billion

Published on Dec 15, 2022 08:54 AM IST

The latest sale brings the total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $40 billion over the past year.

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.58 billion(Reuters)
Reuters |

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares worth $3.58 billion in the electric-vehicle maker, a U.S. securities filing showed on Wednesday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

Shares of Tesla, the world's most valuable carmaker, is one of the worst performing stocks among major automakers and tech companies this year, as investors worry that Musk's purchase of Twitter could divert his time away from Tesla.

Musk unloaded shares over three days between Monday and Wednesday, according to the filing.

