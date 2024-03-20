Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment: Here's how to check status in 4 steps
Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment: Enfuse Solutions IPO listing date is scheduled for March 22 on NSE SME. Here's how to check allotment status
Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment: The allotment for Enfuse Solutions IPO will be finalised on March 20. Investors who have applied for the issue can check their allotment status on the website of the registrar of the IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt is the registrar of Enfuse Solutions IPO and you can check if and how many shares you have been allocated on their website. For those who do not get shares, the company will begin the refund procedure while share are credited into the recipients' demat accounts on March 21.
Read more: Paytm stock gains for 4th consecutive day: Is the worst over?
Listing date: Enfuse Solutions IPO listing date is scheduled for March 22 on NSE SME
Enfuse Solutions IPO: How to check allotment status
If you have applied for the Enfuse Solutions IPO, you can check on the website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Read more: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power shares hit 5% upper circuit: What's happening?
- Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
- Choose "Enfuse Solutions IPO" in company name section.
- Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.
- After this, click at ‘Search’ and you will be able to see the allotment status on your screen.
Your Enfuse Solutions IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.
Read more: LIC fires employee who traded in dead father's demat account: Here's what happened
Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP: The grey market premium is +43, as per www.investorgain.com which indicates that the Enfuse Solutions share price traded at a premium of ₹43 on the grey market.
Read more: Sam Altman says he thought Elon Musk would have 'more empathy' for OpenAI: ‘Truly astonishing’
The upper price band of the IPO is ₹96 which means that the estimated listing price of Enfuse Solutions shares is ₹139 apiece.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs