 Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment: Here's how to check status in 4 steps
Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment: Here's how to check status in 4 steps

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 12:00 PM IST

Enfuse Solutions IPO listing date is scheduled for March 22 on NSE SME.

Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment: The allotment for Enfuse Solutions IPO will be finalised on March 20. Investors who have applied for the issue can check their allotment status on the website of the registrar of the IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt is the registrar of Enfuse Solutions IPO and you can check if and how many shares you have been allocated on their website. For those who do not get shares, the company will begin the refund procedure while share are credited into the recipients' demat accounts on March 21.

Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment: Enfuse Solutions IPO listing date is scheduled for March 22.
Enfuse Solutions IPO listing date is scheduled for March 22.

Listing date: Enfuse Solutions IPO listing date is scheduled for March 22 on NSE SME

Enfuse Solutions IPO: How to check allotment status

If you have applied for the Enfuse Solutions IPO, you can check on the website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

  1. Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
  2. Choose "Enfuse Solutions IPO" in company name section.
  3. Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.
  4. After this, click at ‘Search’ and you will be able to see the allotment status on your screen.

Your Enfuse Solutions IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP: The grey market premium is +43, as per www.investorgain.com which indicates that the Enfuse Solutions share price traded at a premium of 43 on the grey market.

The upper price band of the IPO is 96 which means that the estimated listing price of Enfuse Solutions shares is 139 apiece.

