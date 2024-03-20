 Paytm stock gains for 4th consecutive day: Is the worst over? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Paytm stock gains for 4th consecutive day: Is the worst over?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 11:09 AM IST

Paytm share price: This comes after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted approval for Paytm to operate within Unified Payments Interface.

Paytm share price: Shares of One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company , extended gains for the fourth consecutive session as the stock soared over 4% intra-day basis today (March 20) hitting day high of 425.70 on the NSE. This comes after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted approval for Paytm to operate within the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework as a third-party application provider (TPAP) under the multi-bank model.

Paytm share price: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
Paytm share price: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Read more: Deepinder Goyal's apology on Zomato's veg fleet uniform: ‘Listening without ego… you made us understand’

Analysts on Paytm stock

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating on the stock and maintained a price target of 555 per share while domestic broking firm YES Securities upgraded its outlook on Paytm for the first time since initiating coverage. Yes Securities upgraded payments company stock to “buy” from “neutral” and raised the target price to 505 from 350 saying that NPCI’s approval for Paytm to participate in UPI as a TPAP within the multi-bank model will help sustain its UPI business operations.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Microsoft AI’s new CEO Mustafa Suleyman is a college dropout: Top things to know

What NPCI said in its approval to Paytm

Following NPCI's approval, four major banks, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and YES Bank, will serve as Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to Paytm.

Read more: Sam Altman says he thought Elon Musk would have 'more empathy' for OpenAI: ‘Truly astonishing’

The banks will help electronic transactions between various parties using the Paytm app for payments and the move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed Paytm to close its Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) due to compliance concerns.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Paytm stock gains for 4th consecutive day: Is the worst over?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On