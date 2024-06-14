EPF withdrawal clause: EPFO stops giving Covid-19 advance facility. Details here

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said that it won't give Covid-19 advance now. EPFO said in a statement, “As Covid-19 is no more a pandemic, the competent authority has decided to discontinue the said advance with immediate effect. This will be applicable to the exempted trusts also and accordingly may be intimated to all the Trusts coming under your respective jurisdictions.” Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account holders could withdraw money twice amid Covid.

Earlier, Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account holders could withdraw money twice amid Covid. This was introduced during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic and later another advance was introduced in the second wave. Under this, EPFO subscribers could avail non-refundable advance not exceeding basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to a member's credit in EPF account, whichever is less.

How EPF subscribers can withdraw their account balance in advance

Check your eligibility and update personal info, activate UAN, fill EPF form for partial/complete withdrawal.

How to apply for a claim online?