News / Business / FASTag KYC update deadline on January 31: How to do it, documents needed

FASTag KYC update deadline on January 31: How to do it, documents needed

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 02:48 PM IST

FASTag- an electronic system- collects tolls on highways which makes paying the toll taxes at toll plazas much easier.

FASTag KYC details will have to be updated before the January 31 deadline, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said. Even in cases where there is enough balance, banks will deactivate or blacklist all FASTags with incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) updates after January 31, 2024, NHAI said.

FASTag KYC Update Deadline: FASTag KYC update deadline is on January 31.

What Is FASTag?

FASTag- an electronic system- collects tolls on highways which makes paying the toll taxes at toll plazas much easier. The tag is applied to the car’s windscreen that is connected to a bank account or prepaid card. It uses RFID technology, when a car with a FASTag on it approaches the toll booth. The scanner scans the tag and deducts the toll.

How to update your KYC for FASTag?

Follow these steps to update your KYC for FASTag:

  1. Go to the official FASTag website.
  2. Login using your mobile number and the OTP received on your phone.
  3. On the homepage, look for the “My Profile” section and click on KYC tab.
  4. Enter all the necessary details and click the submit button.
  5. The KYC will be completed.

Which documents are required to complete FASTag KYC?

FASTag KYC requires these documents: a vehicle Registration Certificate, Identity proof, Address proof, and a passport-size photo.

How to check your FASTag status?

  1. Go to fastag.ihmcl.com.
  2. Click on the Login tab at the right top of the page.
  3. Login using OTP and provide your registered mobile number.
  4. Select My Profile section on the dashboard which will show the KYC status of your FASTag.

Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business News
