‘Feels like a bad dream…’: Software engineer after being laid off by Spotify

A now-former employee at Spotify, who got laid off as part of the company's recently-announced drive to slash 6% of its global workforce, has described her loss of job as a ‘bad dream,’ adding that she kept waiting for an email saying there has been a 'mistake.'

“Nonetheless, life goes on and time is running out for me since I have 60 days to land a new role to stay in the US and to hold my visa status,” Indian-American software engineer Mounika G said in a LinkedIn post, requesting her followers to refer her name if they know of someone who is recruiting for data engineering or software engineering roles.

However, Mounika, who spent eighteen months at Spotify, thanked the Swedish firm which ‘took a chance on me.’ She added, “I had the pleasure to work with some talented folks who have been nothing but kind to me in my learning process. As the saying goes, the only way is through and I will get through this stronger and more resilient. Looking forward to my next adventure.”

She also shared a photo from her first day with the company.

Last week, CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek announced the layoffs, and with this, Spotify joined a growing list of tech giants where layoffs have taken place in recent days.

“To bring our costs more in line, we’ve made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our number of employees,” Ek wrote in an internal email, taking ‘full accountability' of 'the moves that got us here today.’

While Ek did not specify exactly how many people are being let go, the Stockholm-headquartered firm mentioned in its latest annual report around 6,600 people are working for it. This would mean around 400 jobs have been axed.

