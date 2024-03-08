Flipkart may unveil quick commerce service in a couple of months: What we know

Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart may launch a quick-commerce service in the next couple of months to compete with firms like Zepto, Swiggy’s Instamart and Zomato’s Blinkit, it was reported. A mobile phone showing an image of Indian online retailer Flipkart is seen in front of a Walmart Inc logo displayed.(Reuters)

“Flipkart is working on this service and may launch it in the next couple of months. The firm is also setting up several dark stores in the country to provide this quick service,” Business Standard reported citing people in the know. The move comes as 15-20-minute deliveries provided by Zepto, Instamart, and Blinkit are taking a major chunk of the sales of products away from Flipkart and Amazon.

Flipkart responded to the report saying, “At Flipkart, customer-centricity is at the core of everything we do. We constantly work towards delivering a wide range of products to customers with speed. Over the past few months, we have made several investments to enhance our delivery capabilities, including adding same-day delivery in 20 cities. This covers mobile phones, essential items, electronics, home appliances, fashion, books, and lifestyle products. We are committed to meeting evolving customer expectations and delivering excellence in value, selection, and speed, with more initiatives expected on this front in the coming months."

Earlier, Flipkart introduced same-day delivery of products across multiple categories across 20 cities, including both metro and non-metro regions including Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri, and Vijayawada.

The company could cover more cities in the months to come, the report claimed, adding, “The quick-commerce initiative is different from this service as the aim is to provide the products much faster."