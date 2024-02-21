 Flipkart's Big Billion Day drew 1.4 billion customers and super Walmart sales - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Flipkart's Big Billion Day drew 1.4 billion customers and super Walmart sales

Flipkart's Big Billion Day drew 1.4 billion customers and super Walmart sales

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Walmart saw its international sales grow 13 per cent to $31.2 billion in Quarter 4, led by Flipkart.

Flipkart’s annual Big Billion Day sales boosted US retail major Walmart’s sales in the quarter ending January (Q4) although it hurt the company’s profit margin for the period. The Big Billion Day- Flipkart's annual festive sale event in October 2023 touted as the ‘largest ever’- brought 1.4 billion customer visits to the platform, a top Walmart executive said. This also marked the first time that Walmart crossed $100 billion in global e-commerce sales, he said.

A mobile phone showing an image of Indian online retailer Flipkart is seen in front of a Walmart Inc logo displayed.(Reuters)
A mobile phone showing an image of Indian online retailer Flipkart is seen in front of a Walmart Inc logo displayed.(Reuters)

Walmart's Q4 profits

Walmart saw its international sales grow 13 per cent to $31.2 billion in Quarter 4, led by Flipkart. However, gross profit margin dropped by 39 basis points due to the timing shift of Flipkart's event from Q3 in FY23 to Q4 in FY24. In the same period, Walmart International’s advertising business grew 76 per cent led by Flipkart. In the quarter ended January 31, Walmart earned $5.49 billion compared to $6.27 billion in the year-ago quarter. Its sales rose 5.7 percent to $173.38 billion.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: Flipkart in talks to buy Reliance-backed Dunzo? ‘Yet to materialize as…’

Challenges Flipkart faces

Flipkart let go of around 1,000 employees, 5 percent of its total workforce, as part of its annual performance review exercise, it was reported last month. Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told Moneycontrol, “If you just look at the gap between the people who bought once, which is let's say 500 million versus people who buy monthly, there is a massive opportunity there. A lot of our focus goes towards bridging that gap. That is the big opportunity we see. We are not focused on expanding that 500-600 million to 800 million And a lot of things which we do about travel and health and financial services, all of those are in that direction.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On