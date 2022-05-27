Home / Business / FMCG firm Ruchi Soya announces 250 per cent dividend for 2022 financial year
FMCG firm Ruchi Soya announces 250 per cent dividend for 2022 financial year

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited said its board has approved a 250 per cent dividend for the financial year ended March 2022.
Published on May 27, 2022
ByHT News Desk

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, a diversified Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Fast Moving Health Goods (FMHG) firm on Friday announced that its board approved a 250 per cent dividend for the financial year which ended in March.

The company, which is now led by the new management under yoga guru Ramdev, announced a dividend at 5 per share and its considered to be the highest among peers. In 2008, the company had paid highest dividend of 25 per cent. 

According to the company statement, Ruchi Soya Industries registered a revenue growth of 48.22 per cent which jumped to 24,284.38 crores against the figure of 16,382.97 crore in the previous year.

The company credited the revenue performance to oil business and the new venture like biscuits, breakfast cereals and nutraceuticals which witnessed a jump of 209 per cent with the revenues jumping to 1,979 crores.

“The strong growth in revenues of new businesses shows the market acceptance of its new products and also indicates the company’s firm and steady march towards becoming one of the top FMCG & FMHG player,” the company said.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, deduction and amortisation (EBITDA) surged to 1565.98 crore in this financial year as compared to 1,018.36 crore in previous  year ended March 2021.

The company has claimed that Ruchi Soya Industries had crossed the EBIDTA earnings of 1.5 billion mark in the last fiscal, which was the highest in its history. 

Ruchi Soya was acquired by the Patanjali Group through Insolvency and Bankruptcy route in 2019. 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

