Followers arrive at ashram for Bhole Baba b’day, turned back

Agra Hundreds of followers kept arriving at the ashram of their godman Suraj Pal aka Narain Sakar Hari aka Bhole baba to be a part of his birthday celebration, in Bichwan town of Mainpuri on Sunday. Many believe Bhole Baba is inside the ashram although police refutes this. Followers of Bhole Baba outside the ashram being turned back. (HT)

The Mainpuri police remained busy throughout the day but did not allow anyone to enter the ashram. Some followers came by bus and others came in their own vehicles while a few walked but all were denied entry .

July 14 is said to be the birthday of the self-styled godman. `

As followers began arriving in Bichwan, 20 km from Mainpuri city, since 8 am and moved towards the ashram called Ram Kutir, police led by incharge of Bichwan police station Avneesh Tyagi stopped private buses at the road barrier . Police talked to them and asked them to return. Police denied Baba’s presence in ashram but faced questions as to why police were there at the ashram when Bhole Baba was not inside

The disappointed followers, not losing faith despite 121 deaths during satsang in Hathras on July 2, bowed on the ground to offer prayers and returned raising ‘jaikara’ (slogans in praise).

Some even confronted police stationed here since night of July 2. However, Mainpuri police was prepared and force from different police stations of district was there. Fire tenders were also alert to meet any situation.

One of the followers said Baba completed 58 years on Sunday but there was no official confirmation about his age because media, police and administration had never been allowed in past satsang of the Baba.

