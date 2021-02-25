For petrol, diesel price reduction, centre and state need to coordinate says RBI
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said there is a need for coordinated action between the centre and state governments to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel prices.
“There is a need for coordinated action between the centre and states because there are inherent taxes levied by both,” the Governor said adding that calibrated reduction of taxes was important.
He was speaking at an event organised by Bombay Chamber of Commerce.
He, however, said both the centre and the state governments have their revenue pressures and they are required to spend high sums of money to enable the country and the people to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic stress.
Also read| Nagaland cuts taxes on petrol and diesel, fuel prices come down
“So the revenue requirement and the compulsion of the governments are fully understood. But having said that, the impact on inflation also is something which comes in from of the fact that petrol and diesel prices do have an impact on the cost of manufacturing, production…,” the governor said.
On the central bank’s digital currency, Das said a lot of work is going on internally in the RBI and some broad guidelines and approach papers will be released on it soon.
The governor said RBI has certain concerns on cryptocurrencies and it has already been communicated to the government.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalahandi exports high quality cotton to Bangladesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moody's projects 13.7 pc growth in FY'22, expects 7 pc contraction this fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For petrol, diesel price reduction, centre and state need to coordinate says RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices decline again to ₹46,430, silver rises by ₹257
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nearing century mark': Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt over fuel price hike
- Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and using cricketing terms targeted the government over the price rise of essential items like LPG cylinders, diesel and petrol.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike not only affects those with cars, bikes: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel raises USD 1.25 billion through debt instruments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee slips 6 paise to 72.41 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India may have exited recession in 2020-end, GDP data may shed light: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix plans $500 million Korea budget this year to crack Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WTO may consider India's proposal regarding IPR waiver on Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unavailability of online risk management system led to market shutdown: NSE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tweaks public procurement policy to save pandemic-hit MSMEs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volvo and Geely drop merger, betting they’ll be faster apart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real estate in New Zealand feels Covid heat as housing prices skyrocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox