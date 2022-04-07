Home / Business / French court upholds 150 million euro fine against Google for opaque ad rules
business

French court upholds 150 million euro fine against Google for opaque ad rules

  • France's antitrust watchdog, which levied the fine in 2019, said in its decision then that Google applied opaque advertising rules and changed them at will.
Google Ads is the gateway for advertisers that wish to appear in the sponsored section of search results.
Google Ads is the gateway for advertisers that wish to appear in the sponsored section of search results.
Published on Apr 07, 2022 06:06 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

A French court of appeals upheld a 150 million euro fine levied against Alphabet's Google for abusing its power over the treatment of advertisers, a spokesperson for the US firm said on Thursday.

France's antitrust watchdog, which levied the fine in 2019, said in its decision then that Google applied opaque advertising rules and changed them at will.

It was the first penalty imposed by the competition authority against Google.

"Following the (French competition authority's) original decision we already made some changes to make these policies even clearer and will now study the court's ruling in detail and consider our next steps," Google's spokesperson said.

Two of the watchdog's orders that accompanied the 150 million-euro fine were overturned, Google said.

The first revoked an order that compelled it to put in place a tool allowing French consumers to file complaints.

The second overturned order made it compulsory for Google to issue an annual report detailing the number of websites whose Google Ads accounts were suspended for breaching its rules and the nature of the rules that were breached.

Google Ads is the gateway for advertisers that wish to appear in the sponsored section of search results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google united states
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out