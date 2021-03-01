IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%

Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs, mirroring global markets. Taxes account for about 61% of retail gasoline prices and about 56% of diesel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Indian state refiners' daily gasoline sales in February rose by 1.5% from a year earlier, its slowest pace of growth in six months, preliminary industry data showed, as record-high retail prices hit consumption.

State-refiners' daily diesel sales, which are related closely to economic growth and account for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell by 5.3% in February, the largest decline in three months, the data showed.

Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs, mirroring global markets. Taxes account for about 61% of retail gasoline prices and about 56% of diesel prices.

State fuel retailers sold 2.22 million tonnes of gasoline and 5.81 million tonnes of diesel last month, the data provided by an industry source showed.

State companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum - own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

Rising diesel and petrol prices could push up inflation, making it harder for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue its accommodative monetary policy.

"Pump prices of petrol and diesel have reached historical highs. An unwinding of taxes on petroleum products by both the centre and the states could ease the cost push pressures," the RBI said in its policy document last month.

State retailers sold 2.26 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas last month, 11.4% higher than last year, while jet fuel sales declined by 38.5% as curbs on air travel remained in place, the data showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diesel sale
Close
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
business

Spectrum auction begins, 5G not included: All you need to know about bidding

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Here is what all you need to know about the much-awaited auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Abolition of GST annual audit requirement could save up to 30K crore annually

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The Budget proposes removing the mandatory requirement of getting the accounts audited and reconciliation statement submitted by specified professionals, such as chartered accountants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs, mirroring global markets. Taxes account for about 61% of retail gasoline prices and about 56% of diesel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
business

Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:56 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.19 and a low of 73.76.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rises after Chinese region declares war on crypto mining

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
business

India’s biggest oil retailers are focusing on rural revival

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • The increasing economic importance of India’s hinterlands is influencing business expansion plans and accelerating a trend of more service stations being opened in the countryside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
business

Contract farming will increase farm incomes, says PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The webinar, which was attended by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, focussed on effective implementation of budgetary allocations with regard to the agriculture and farmers’ welfare ministry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
business

Power sector: 7 more states implement reforms, earn more borrowing capacity

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:59 PM IST
On May 17, 2020, the Union government had raised states’ borrowing limit by 2% of GSDP for 2020-21, but 1% of the additional borrowing limit was available on implementation of four reforms with a 0.25% value each
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
business

LPG cylinder prices hiked for fourth time in a month. Check latest rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The rates were earlier revised by 25 on February 4, 50 on February 15 and then again by 25 on February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, (Reuters)
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, (Reuters)
business

Amazon quiz: Answer these 5 questions and win 10k Amazon Pay balance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The quiz began at 8am and will end at 12pm on Monday after which the winner list will be declared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Auction house Christie's has just launched its first-ever sale of digital art – a collage of 5,000 pictures, also by Beeple – which exists solely as an NFT. Reuters. (via REUTERS)
Auction house Christie's has just launched its first-ever sale of digital art – a collage of 5,000 pictures, also by Beeple – which exists solely as an NFT. Reuters. (via REUTERS)
business

A 10-second video clip authenticated by blockchain sold for $6.6 million

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • The video by digital artist Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, was authenticated by blockchain, which serves as a digital signature to certify who owns it and that it is the original work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
business

HDFC Securities briefly pause trading on NSE, operations back to normal

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Both Indian bourses - NSE and its rival BSE Ltd - issued statements saying their systems were working normally after some investors complained about the issue on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace.
PM Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace.
business

India needs post-harvest revolution or food processing revolution: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:09 PM IST
PM Modi, while addressing a webinar on budget provisions for the farm sector, highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the financial document for the next fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
If the demand for the dollar increases, then the price of gold will come under pressure. (Bloomberg)
If the demand for the dollar increases, then the price of gold will come under pressure. (Bloomberg)
business

Gold prices fall by over 11,000. Is it safe to invest in the yellow metal?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:43 AM IST
The fall in prices of gold and silver has left investors wondering whether they should invest in the precious metals or sell or hold what they have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex soars 890.59 points, currently at 49,990.58. Nifty at 14,784.50, up by 255.35 points.
Sensex soars 890.59 points, currently at 49,990.58. Nifty at 14,784.50, up by 255.35 points.
business

Sensex climbs 890 points to near 50,000-level; Nifty up 250 points to top 14,700

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:43 AM IST
According to analysts, the high-frequency indicators were pointing towards the fact that the domestic economy is slowly entering the recovery path.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac